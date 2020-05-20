Pine Bluff man arrested after chase ends with deputy injured

A Pine Bluff man accused of leading Jefferson County authorities on a chase Sunday that ended in a deputy’s injury was arrested Tuesday.

Carlos Frazier, 37, was booked into the Jefferson County jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and fleeing, jail records indicate.

Deputies were dispatched Sunday night to a crash or possible disturbance in the Sulphur Springs area, according to a news release by the agency, and received a description of the vehicle reportedly involved.

A deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description and turned on his lights, the release states. The vehicle sped up before it went into a roadside ditch.

Authorities said the driver and his dog jumped out and ran into the woods.

The deputy tried to secure the still-running vehicle, but it was hot-wired, according to the release. It shifted into reverse and dragged the deputy.

The deputy was treated and released at a local hospital for minor injuries, authorities said.

Frazier was being held Wednesday with no bond set, an online jail roster shows.