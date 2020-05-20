Bethel Heights council closes meeting citing covid-19

FILE -- The Bethel Heights Lincoln Street Waste Water Treatment Plant is visible Thursday, June 13, 2019, from the Lawrence Bowen property in Bethel Heights. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK)

BETHEL HEIGHTS -- The city closed its City Council meeting to the public Tuesday night, citing the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations to stop the spread of covid-19.

The council was expected to vote whether to accept an $11.6 million loan from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission, which would aid the city's failing wastewater system but also raise customers' sewer rates 66%.

The council's vote remained unknown at press time.

The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act says governing bodies at all levels of government in the state must keep all types and sizes of meetings open.

"Except as otherwise specifically provided by law, all meetings ... shall be public meetings," state statute 25-9-106 reads.

Nathan Smith, the Benton County prosecutor, wouldn't comment Tuesday night as to whether Bethel Heights violated the Arkansas law. He said he would review the case with more details, if complaints were filed with this office.

"But nothing's certain in this time with covid," he said.

A message taped to the main entrance of city hall said the agenda had been condensed to only city business needing the council's immediate attention. The note also said the meeting was livestreamed on the Police Department's Facebook page.

A check of Facebook at 8 p.m. found the meeting stream hard to understand.

The low-interest, 30-year loan from the Arkansas Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund Program would pay for construction of a sewage pumping station and a 14-mile pipeline to the wastewater treatment plant of the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority in south Bentonville.

The Department of Environmental Quality in August fined the city $101,000 on nine counts of operating its wastewater treatment plants outside of compliance, failing to report test results and falsifying reports.

The department forgave 80% of those fines in November after city officials signed an agreement to continue repairs and renovation of its treatment system until they are operating in compliance with state law. City officials also agreed to eventually closing its current system. The city hired engineers to develop plans for closing the plant, but also upgrade the current system and operate it while the new infrastructure was built.

The state in March filed a complaint in Benton County Circuit Court asking the city to pay the suspended $81,200 in fines, plus attorney fees, for not following the conditions set in the October agreement. The state's complaint also requested a court order for Bethel Heights to take all necessary steps to stop wastewater from pooling on the surface of the city's treatment site.

Police Chief Rick Moore came to the front door of City Hall at 7 p.m. -- the meeting's starting time -- asking two council members to follow him to a back door to access the meeting.

Moore told about six residents gathered that the meeting was closed, citing Gov. Asa Hutchinson's covid-19 recommendations. Moore also referred them to the Police Department's Facebook page.

Moore said the city posted notice of the closed meeting on the door and the city's web page.

Moore escorted the council members back to their car about 7:20 p.m. and said the meeting was over.

"Y0u're supposed to be serving us," said Rhonda Neal, a resident of Bethel Heights.

Joe Brooks, representing Citizens for a Better Government, asked Moore to take a public comment to be read during the meeting, but the police chief wouldn't. Brooks said he came to the city for the last two council meetings and found them also closed to the public, citing covid-19. The City Council meets once a month.

Joetta Bowen asked if Mayor Cindy Black would come talk with the residents gathered. Moore said she wouldn't.

The investigation of the city's wastewater treatment system started in February 2019 after Bowen's husband, Lawrence, filed a complaint with the state about untreated wastewater flowing onto their property, which sits immediately east of the city's treatment plant on Lincoln Street.

