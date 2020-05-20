POLICE BEAT: Card players say woman pointed gun | Drug charges filed after traffic stop

Card players say woman pointed gun

A Little Rock woman was arrested Monday night, accused of pointing a loaded firearm at two people inside a vehicle, according to a report.

Ashante Carter, 40, faces charges in the incident in which two people who were playing cards inside a vehicle at West 18th and Pine streets were confronted by a woman with a gun, the Little Rock police report said.

Carter was arrested at the scene just before 8 p.m. and was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is no longer on the roster. She is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Drug charges filed after traffic stop

North Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges after a traffic stop Monday night, according to a report.

A silver Chrysler ran a red light just before 10:30 p.m. on Pike Avenue at the West Pershing Boulevard intersection and officers stopped it at West 24th Street, the report said.

An officer reported spotting small bags sticking out of a fanny pack in the passenger seat, and said that the driver, Jody Williams, seemed to be hiding something between his legs, according to the report.

The report said that two bags of methamphetamine, a set of scales, and several other bags, including ones containing marijuana and Ecstasy tablets, were found.

Williams was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is no longer on the roster. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of Ecstasy and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

