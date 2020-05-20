Dueling demands noted in AT&T; exit

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, a DirectTV dish stands on home in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. AT&T, one of the last major American companies still operating in Venezuela, said Tuesday, May 19, 2020 it will immediately abandon Venezuela’s pay TV market, as U.S. sanctions prohibit its DirecTV platform from broadcasting channels that it is required to carry by the Venezuelan government, making it impossible to comply with the legal requirements of both countries. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

MIAMI -- AT&T said Tuesday that it will immediately leave Venezuela's pay TV market as U.S. sanctions prohibit its DirecTV platform from broadcasting channels that it is required to carry by the socialist administration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The Dallas-based company's closure of its Venezuela unit is effective immediately.

It follows a decision by the Trump administration not to renew a license it had granted AT&T to continue carrying Globovision, a private network that's subject to U.S. sanctions and is owned by a businessman close to Maduro who is wanted on U.S. money laundering charges, three people familiar with the situation said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. government licensing activity.

AT&T joins a number of other U.S. companies -- General Motors, Kellogg Co. and Kimberly-Clark -- that have abandoned Venezuela because of shrinking sales, government threats and the risk of U.S. sanctions. About 700 Venezuelans depended on the AT&T unit for employment.

"Because it is impossible for AT&T's DirecTV unit to comply with the legal requirements of both countries, AT&T was forced to close its pay TV operations in Venezuela, a decision that was made by the company's U.S. leadership team without any involvement or prior knowledge of the DirecTV Venezuela team," the company said in a statement.

AT&T has a 44% share of the pay TV market, and its departure is likely to hit working-class barrios that depend on DirecTV for access to information and entertainment.

An Associated Press investigation from January found that AT&T had been under increasing pressure from the Trump administration to stand up to Maduro's censors, who since 2017 have ordered the removal of about 10 channels, including CNN en Espanol, that had broadcast anti-government protests.

Local regulators accuse the channels of violating the Law on Social Responsibility on Radio and Television, which seeks to guarantee socially responsible programming -- though press freedom groups consider it a tool to muzzle critical coverage because of its ambiguous language and heavy penalties.

DirecTV is also a major platform for the broadcast of state-run TV outlets criticized by the opposition as propaganda.

A never-implemented plan promoted by the State Department would have forced AT&T to pull the plug on Globovision and the state-run channels while restoring some of the banned international news channels, according to five people familiar with the discussions cited in the earlier AP investigation.

AT&T hasn't made money from its Venezuelan operations for years because of strict government controls that keep the price of its packages artificially low -- a few pennies per month. The situation reached a point that DirecTV in 2012 stopped importing set-top boxes, choking its growth. In 2015, it wrote down its assets in the country by $1.1 billion.

But the company was reluctant to close its operations in Venezuela because of its market share -- the largest it has anywhere in the world -- and its commitment to a satellite broadcast center from which DirecTV beams about a third of its programming to several parts of South America.

An AT&T executive said that while its broadcast signal in Venezuela would stop working Tuesday, the company has enhanced other facilities in the region to ensure that service continues uninterrupted throughout South America. The executive spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal procedures.

AT&T's departure deprives many Venezuelans of what had been a cheap form of entertainment in a nation ravaged by 2 million percent hyperinflation. Among them is Maduro himself, who at a recent news conference noted that he's a fan of CNN's English language channel, even rattling off the channel -- 706 -- where it appears on DirecTV's platform.

Socialist party boss Diosdado Cabello on Twitter said that "no blockade will censure us," and he invited his supporters to watch his weekly program -- which is broadcast on state TV -- on a streaming platform.

There was no immediate comment from the Trump administration.

With AT&T's announcement Tuesday, however, some DirecTV subscribers reported that their service immediately went dark, displaying the message: "Channel not available."

Pedro Zambrano, a taxi driver waiting for a client at a Caracas supermarket, said he has subscribed to DirecTV for years to watch his favorite series and has tuned in nightly to the German government's Deutsche Welle channel, which broadcasts international news in Spanish.

The 54-year-old said the loss of DirecTV amid the coronavirus pandemic, during which he and others are forced to spend long stretches at home, is likely to further erode a quality of life that has worsened in recent years because of frequent power outages and shortages of water and of gasoline for his car, which provides his living.

"I don't know how a person can live with dignity in a country like this," Zambrano said. "Well, what can I tell you? We're sunk."

Information for this article was contributed by Fabiola Sanchez of The Associated Press.

Business on 05/20/2020