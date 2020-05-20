The Nation in Brief

Shoppers check out plants Tuesday at Whitney’s Farm Market in Cheshire, Mass. The market has been consistently busy for the past few days, according to employee Martha Tanner. She said about 30% of customers are buying vegetable plants for the rst time amid popularity of “Victory Gardens” during the pandemic. AP/The Berkshire Eagle/Gillian Jones)

Flynn lawyers seek dismissal, new judge

WASHINGTON -- Lawyers for Michael Flynn have asked a federal appeals court to order the dismissal of the criminal case against the former Trump administration national security adviser.

They also want the case reassigned to another judge, saying U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan has overstepped his authority when he did not immediately grant the Justice Department's request to dismiss the case. Instead, Sullivan appointed a retired judge to argue against the department's position and to consider whether Flynn, who previously admitted lying to federal agents but now asserts his innocence, could be held in criminal contempt for perjury.

Flynn's attorneys said Sullivan had "egregiously" overstepped his authority, arguing that the judge "has no authority to adopt the role of prosecutor or change the issues in the case

Tuesday's filing seeks to bypass Sullivan before he's even had a chance to rule on the Justice Department's request to dismiss the case. Sullivan has scheduled arguments on the dismissal motion for July 16.

Virus-tied border restrictions extended

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it is indefinitely extending a policy of strict border enforcement because of the coronavirus outbreak.

An order signed by Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it should remain because of public-health conditions in the U.S., Canada and Mexico as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The order enables the Customs and Border Patrol agency to immediately expel anyone stopped trying to enter the country without authorization, including people seeking asylum.

The previous two versions had a 30-day limit at the outset. The latest extension was to expire today.

Department of Homeland Security officials say the pandemic makes it too dangerous to hold people in their detention facilities. Border agents now expel most captured migrants in about two hours, instead of the days or weeks it took previously.

Advocates say the expulsions deprive people of the legal right to seek asylum under international law.

2 new GOP members take House seats

WASHINGTON -- A former Navy fighter pilot who captured a California congressional district from Democrats and a state legislator who retained a Republican-held Wisconsin seat joined the House on Tuesday, buoying a GOP seeking momentum for its uphill fight for the chamber's majority in this fall's elections.

California's Mike Garcia and Wisconsin's Tom Tiffany, who won special elections last week to fill vacancies, are conservatives backed by President Donald Trump. Both will serve until Jan. 3, filling unexpired terms of lawmakers who resigned last year.

The two men stood side by side on the House floor as they were sworn into office by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Garcia's win came in a Los Angeles-area district that was among dozens of suburban seats that Democrats won from the GOP in 2018, catapulting them to House control.

Tiffany will represent a rural, conservative-leaning district in Wisconsin. He replaces former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, who said he left office to spend more time with his family.

With Garcia and Tiffany joining the House, Democrats control the chamber 233-198, with one independent and three vacancies.

Panel advances spy-agencies nominee

WASHINGTON -- The Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday approved the nomination of Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence, sending the nomination to the Senate floor for his likely confirmation.

Ratcliffe's nomination, which now moves on to the full Senate, was approved 8-7 in a closed committee hearing, with all Democrats voting against it, according to a committee aide.

Republicans have praised Ratcliffe, an ardent defender of President Donald Trump, while Democrats have been skeptical that he would serve with the independence they say is crucial for the job. Ratcliffe sought to shed his reputation as a Trump loyalist at his confirmation hearing earlier this month, insisting he would lead the nation's intelligence agencies without partisan influence.

Ratcliffe would replace Dan Coats, a former GOP senator who was popular in Congress but who clashed with Trump in his two years in the job. Richard Grenell, who is close to Trump, is now the acting director.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 05/20/2020