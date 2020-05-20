Hikers lost in Ozark National Forest found after hours-long search, authorities say

The wooded folds of the Ozark National Forest cradle mist on April 24 2020 along Arkansas 220. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Two hikers lost in the Ozark National Forest were rescued early Wednesday morning after a search of more than five hours, authorities said.

The Baxter County sheriff’s office was notified around 9 p.m. Tuesday a 49-year-old and a 30-year-old woman had gone hiking in the forest near Cook Road, according to a news release.

The pair had left their home in Big Flat earlier in the day, authorities said, and texted the 49-year-old’s husband in the evening they were lost and needed help.

He told authorities he had been searching for them since about 5 p.m. and could hear the women but not see them.

Members of the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Forestry Service, United States Forestry Service, Lone Rock Volunteer Fire Department and Baxter Regional Medical Center all assisted in the search, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office deployed a helicopter and were able to see a fire the women had started, according to the release, and guided searchers to their location.

The women were brought out of the forest around 2 a.m., according to the release, and were unharmed.