Hogs make cut for Georgetown transfer

Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) stands on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. Georgetown won 83-80. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Arkansas is in Georgetown guard transfer Mac McClung’s top seven.

In a video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, McClung (6-2, 186) also listed Texas Tech, BYU, Auburn, Memphis, Southern Cal and Wake Forest as finalists.

He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while dealing with foot and eye injuries as a sophomore. McClung was named to the Big East's All-Freshman team after averaging 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

McClung, who withdrew from the NBA Draft this spring, was an ESPN 3-star prospect and the No. 42 point guard in the nation in the class of 2018. He broke Allen Iverson's career high school scoring record in Virginia.

He would have to sit out the 2020-21 season unless he is granted a waiver from the NCAA. McClung will have two years to play at his next school.