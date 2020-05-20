• David Schnatz, out for a drive with his wife, Emily, and their children, picked up two bags lying in the road in rural Goochland County, Va., that they thought contained trash, but when they opened the bags at home they found nearly $1 million in lost cash and called deputies.

• Robert Hayden, police chief of Doyline, La., called Rebecca Woodard, 51, a "hero" after she died from injuries suffered while trying to pull her 2-year-old grandson from her SUV, which had stalled on the tracks at a rail crossing just before a train hit the vehicle, injuring the boy.

• Mikhail Mishustin, 54, the prime minister of Russia, one of three government ministers and at least five State Duma deputies diagnosed with covid-19, has recovered and was restored to his post in a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

• Stavros Mellekas, Connecticut's state police commander, said a trooper has been assigned to desk duty after a video online showed him berating a driver in an expletive-fueled outburst in which he derided the public and expressed how he can't wait to retire.

• David Addison, police chief of Walker, La., who said he "went a mile or two miles total and put out like nine signs," apologized and reimbursed the city $30 after pleading guilty to using a patrol car to set out reelection campaign signs.

• Nick Street, a Utah Highway Patrol sergeant, who spotted a pair of newborn moose calves on a road south of Salt Lake City as he drove home, was guiding them to safety when the calves' mother arrived, causing him to quickly retreat and the moose family to walk back into the trees.

• Richard Ellison, 47, of Rock, W.Va., accused of fatally gouging out his neighbor's eyes over a rooster that had been crowing and then telling a sheriff's detective that Lucifer made him do it, has been charged with murder, authorities said.

• Thomas Thabane, 80, the prime minister of Lesotho, announced his resignation in a televised speech three months after being implicated in the shooting death of his ex-wife, clearing the way for charges to be filed against him.

• Emily Bauman, 49, a New York City jazz enthusiast, used her federal stimulus check to hire nine members of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra to perform outside the Big Easy's East Hospital to raise the spirits of front-line health care workers in a coronavirus hot spot.

A Section on 05/20/2020