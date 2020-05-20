Construction management for major projects OK’d

BELLA VISTA -- The City Council approved contracts for construction management for upcoming capital projects -- approved by voters earlier this year and paid for with a municipal bond paid with a 1% city sales tax -- during its Monday work session.

Two of the contracts are with Clinard Construction for management services related to the planned fire training facility and rebuild of Fire Station No. 3, while a third is with Nabholz Construction Co. for services related to the planned public safety facility, which will include the Police Department, Dispatch Center and court facility.

Mayor Peter Christie said city staff interviewed three companies for all three projects and selected the two based on experience, including work in Bella Vista.

These firms will work on the city's behalf throughout the project, he said.

Christie said while Clinard was selected for both fire projects, the contracts are separate and the two projects will be handled separately.

The firm previously worked as the city's construction manager during the construction of Fire Station No. 4, which concluded in 2016.

"He easily saved us an amount of money that was greater than his fees," he said.

A maximum price will be determined after construction drawings are complete, and the city can expect to see drawings and a final price for these services around the end of the year, he added.

Ideally, he said, construction management can save the city money and the projects can come in under budget. The city will be working to ensure the buildings are functional without superfluous components, he said.

The projects will have an array of timelines as they proceed along the various steps. A lot can happen during the project to affect the overall timeline and the city needs to be flexible, he said.

The council also examined amending the city's dog licensing requirements and approved rezoning land off Arkansas 279 from residential estate to residential office.

NW News on 05/20/2020