More association facilities to open

BELLA VISTA -- Not long after the Property Owners Association fitness centers opened, plans were in place to open the outdoor pools. On Memorial Day weekend, association pools will open with some new restrictions.

On Saturday, all three outdoor pools at Kingsdale will be open starting at 11 a.m., but admittance will be limited and social distancing will be enforced.

Pool users will be assigned a time slot: 11 to 1:30, 2 to 4:30 or 5 to 7. At the end of each time period, members will leave and the pool area will be disinfected. Members can use only one time slot each day.

While family members are allowed to sit together, most chairs will be spaced for social distancing, as will lines at the slide and concession stand.

The pools at Metfield will open with the same rules on Monday.

The beach at Lake Avalon will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and attendants will enforce physical distancing. Although they haven't set up formal time slots, members are asked to stay for only three hours to give other members the chance to enjoy the beach.

The fitness centers at Branchwood and Riordan Hall have been opened with new regulations and it's been going well, facility manager Cathy Wilmoth said. People are asked to make an appointment and it's limited to only 10 members at a time. Each appointment begins on the hour and only one hour of exercise a day is allowed. Machines were arranged for social distancing.

A few members are disappointed that their time is limited, Wilmoth said, but most are understanding. It hasn't been super busy so far, she said, but people who use it are happy to have the opportunity.

Both BV's Grill at the Country Club and Lakepoint restaurant have been open with lowered capacity and both are also serving takeout food and that's going well, business director Tommy Lee said.

Some people have complained about the regulation to wear masks in the building, but they're allowed to remove them as soon as their beverage arrives at the table. About 90 percent of the staff has returned to work, he said, and they wear masks and gloves.

General Manager Tom Judson said his staff is closely monitoring all the governor's news conferences to be sure they stay in compliance. The Highland's Pub is still closed but may open when the governor announces a move to phase 2 of opening.

Judson said one member has complained the association wasn't in compliance with regulations when it served takeout -- including some alcohol -- to customers parked in the restaurant's upper parking lot. Staff confirmed with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, the Police Department, the mayor and even the association's insurance carrier it hadn't violated any regulations.

NW News on 05/20/2020