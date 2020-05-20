Morris excited for chance to lead Main Street Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Stacy Morris was appointed as executive director of Main Street Siloam Springs May 12. Morris has been a part of Main Street Siloam Springs for eight years, serving as accounting manager and manager of the Farmer's Market.

"I love Siloam Springs," Morris said. "And (I) am really excited to serve our downtown stakeholders and community as the executive director of Main Street."

Morris said she's lived in the Siloam Springs community for more than 30 years. She began life in California before moving to Westville, Okla., when she was 10 years old to be close to her father's family, Morris said. She remembers coming to Siloam Springs to shop, dine and going to the movie theater.

Morris also said Siloam Springs was one of her hangouts during high school.

"It was only natural for me to move to Siloam Springs," Morris said.

One of the jobs helping Morris prepare for her new role was working for 15 years at Arvest. During her time with the bank, she learned about customer and bank accounting as well as mortgage lending, Morris said. She said the background in finance and real estate will help support Main Street Siloam Springs.

When she returned to the workforce after caring for her children, she discovered her passion for helping farmers connect with consumers through the Farmers Market, according to a news release.

During her seven years with the Farmers Market, Morris initiated programs such as Market Masters Program, which involved the Benton County Master Gardeners attending the Farmers Market during Kids Day and providing educational activities for kids and and gardening tips for adults.

Morris also helped to develop the Online Market. The Online Market allowed farmers to continue to sell products during winter months and especially during the covid-19 pandemic which has allowed farmers and vendors to connect with the public despite the Farmers Market being closed.

She also implemented the Power of Produce Club held during Kids Day at the Farmers Market. The Power of Produce Club allows children to speak to farmers, participate in educational activities and receive vouchers to spend at the market and make their own purchase decisions. The program was developed by the Farmers Market Coalition, Morris said.

During covid-19, Morris created a plan to still have the Power of Produce Club. Morris helped organize To Go Kits which were ordered May 4 through May 7 and were ready for pickup May 9, which would have been the first Kids Day for 2020.

The kits are free and contain activities, the passport and possibly a whole fruit sample from a local farmer such as strawberries, according to a form on LocallyGrown.net. Families may order as many kits as the family needs. The Farmers Market will continue to offer the kits for the remaining Kids Days until the Farmers Market is able to open to the public, Morris said.

In 2019, when the Farmers Market moved to Memorial Park, Morris implemented a program to serve samples of in season foods to customers as well as allow local chefs to host cooking demonstrations with food sold at the Farmers Market. Morris said she was able to do this through the use of the on-site kitchen at Memorial Park.

Morris said she will always be involved with the Farmers Market to some degree, however her goal is to empower someone with a similar passion to take the market to the next level. For the moment Morris will continue to oversee the market along with co-worker Abby Trinidad, the market's committee and the farmers and vendors, Morris said.

"My plans are to maintain the strong foundation of the organization while seeking opportunities for continued growth and economic development in our historic downtown district," Morris said of her plans for Main Street Siloam Springs.

NW News on 05/20/2020