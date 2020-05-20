Bankrupt Pier 1 opts

to go out of business

NEW YORK -- Pier 1, the seller of wicker chairs and scented candles, said it will go out of business and permanently close all 540 of its stores.

The Fort Worth company said Tuesday that it was unable to find a buyer after filing for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

It will start going-out-of-business sales as soon as it can reopen stores that have been temporarily shut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pier 1 traces its history to a single store that opened in 1962 in San Mateo, Calif. It expanded to offer just about anything for the home, from lounge chairs to curtains, and it later adopted the logo: "From Hippie to Hip." At its height, Pier 1 had more than 1,200 stores.

Sales have fallen as it struggled to compete with online retailers Wayfair and Amazon.

-- The Associated Press

Auto-loan deal yields

$29M for Arkansans

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Tuesday that some Arkansans are eligible for $29.2 million in payments and other restitution in a settlement with auto lender Santander Consumer USA Inc.

The funds are part of a settlement valued at $550 million by 34 attorneys general into complaints Santander put subprime consumers into high risk auto loans. Arkansas' part of the settlement includes $29.2 million in direct payments and debt forgiveness to over 13,000 state consumers who were harmed by Santander's conduct, according to a news release. Santander also will pay $30,000 to the state.

According to the company website, Santander Consumer USA Holding of Dallas, the parent company of Santander, is a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third-party servicing.

The investigation into Santander's practices by the coalition of attorneys general began in 2015. In total, Santander will have to pay $65 million in restitution and will waive up to $433 million for consumers who still owe on their auto loans.

Those affected by Santander are urged to visit the attorney general's office website at ArkansasAG.gov or call (800) 482-8982.

-- John Magsam

Index loses 11.08,

ends day at 353.68

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 353.68, down 11.08.

"Another day of hypersensitivity as stocks moved slightly higher for most of Tuesday's session only to roll over in the last hour as investors focused on a report questioning Moderna's recent coronavirus vaccine early-stage trial results," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 05/20/2020