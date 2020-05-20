Panthers miss out on repeat

There wasn't much for Arkansas high school teams to like about having their seasons wiped away because of a global pandemic.

To say Cabot's softball team was disheartened might be an understatement.

At a glance NAME Rylie Hamilton SCHOOL Cabot SPORT Softball CLASS Senior NOTEWORTHY Signed a national letter of intent to play for Southern Illinois. … Was one of four seniors on her team to sign to play college softball. … Hit .438 with 5 RBI and 2 triples while scoring 6 runs over 4 games this season. … Had an .803 slugging percentage as a junior.

The Lady Panthers were coming off a historic season in which they won their first state championship in dramatic fashion over three-time state champion Bentonville. Cabot had a bevy of holdovers returning and were "all-in" on defending that title, said Coach Chris Cope.

"We were certainly in position to have a really good year," Cope said. "After winning it and then returning seven seniors, we felt really good about our team."

As an added bonus, the Lady Panthers were going to host the Class 6A state tournament for the second time in three years, which gave them even more incentive considering how things played out when they held the event in 2018.

Optimism turned to irritation, and later sadness, but Cabot shortstop Rylie Hamilton viewed the situation as a "glass being half full."

"Just very disappointed is probably the best way to put it," she said. "It was like having something taken away from you. We possibly had a chance to win it again, and it got snatched away.

"But it's not like we lost it. We just never got a chance to do it. It definitely wasn't a good feeling, though."

Hamilton didn't envision her senior season playing out the way it did, particularly with the way the Lady Panthers ended 2019.

Cabot won seven of its final eight games, with the final three victories coming against 6A-West teams during the state tournament. The Lady Panthers took out No. 3 seed Rogers 10-2 in the quarterfinals, then avenged an earlier loss to top-seeded Bentonville West 6-3 in the semifinals. They then rallied in the finals against Bentonville.

The Lady Tigers -- who ended Cabot's season the year before in the state semifinals at Panther Field, and also claimed a 10-0 victory over Cope's team in the same round in 2017 -- led 3-1 after five innings before surrendering four runs in the top of the sixth. The Lady Panthers protected the lead.

Pitcher Sami Romano and catcher Jaden Potter, who were then seniors, delivered when Cabot needed them to in the title game, but Cope had reason to like the Lady Panthers' chances in 2020. His top six hitters were back, with Hamilton leading the way.

The Southern Illinois signee led the Lady Panthers in batting (.480), doubles (14) and runs scored (41) last season. She also hit five home runs.

"Overall, we thought we had a really good shot," Hamilton said. "We didn't lose anybody really, except for a pitcher and a catcher, and we already had a catcher come in that was just as good. The same goes for the pitching, too. So we had a really good chance to win it again in the finals."

Cope said the Lady Panthers needed to get off to a fast start this season, and they obliged by winning their first four games by a combined score of 38-3. Hamilton was in line to have a big season, but Cope said it was nothing out of the ordinary.

"Her play does it all for us," he said. "She's not just a real vocal leader, but the way she plays from the first inning to the last inning, the way she practices, that's her way of leadership. You couldn't ask for a better kid because they don't come along very often.

"She's one of those kids that can play anywhere and everywhere and is gonna give you 110% every game. She's very positive on the field. She may be negative on herself at times but very positive with her teammates. That's hard to come by sometimes."

Hamilton isn't interested in anything easy coming her way. She'll head to Southern Illinois with the mind frame that she'll have to earn her keep.

"I'm coming in as a freshman, so I'm not expecting to be given anything, like a walk-in starting spot," she said. "You've got to work for it, and that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to go in there, do the best I can and work as hard as I can because I'm trying to get a spot in the lineup, on the field ... just wherever I can."

Nearly 300 miles separate Cabot from the Southern Illinois campus in Carbondale, Ill. Cope said the distance may take Hamilton some time to get used to, but he has no doubt she'll carve out her own niche.

"Being on her own will be different for her, but that's probably the biggest thing for most kids who go off to college," he said. "But I think she's going to be successful at whatever she does anyway. She's just that good of a kid.

"I think she's gonna go in and work hard regardless. She's a versatile player and can play anywhere on the field so I know she'll make a difference."

