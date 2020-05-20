Providing data on infected stirs concern on profiling

FILE - In this March 19, 2020 file photo State Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, wears a mask during House floor proceedings in Nashville, Tenn., amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing information about people who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 with first responders does not violate medical privacy laws, under guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That has not quelled skepticism about how the data is used. “Tell us how it’s working for you, then tell us how well it’s been working; don’t just tell us you need it for your job,” said Hardway, a Memphis Democrat who chairs the Tennessee Black Caucus. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, file)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Public-health officials in at least two-thirds of U.S. states are providing the addresses of people who have the coronavirus to emergency services workers. Supporters say the measure is designed to protect those on the front line, but it's sparked concerns of profiling in minority-group communities already mistrustful of law enforcement officials.

An Associated Press review of those states found that at least 10 states also give out the names of everyone who tests positive.

In Arkansas, the Department of Emergency Management distributed the Health Department's lists of addresses of people who had tested positive and of people who had been asked to enter quarantine to some emergency workers, though which was which wasn't marked.

Under the policy -- described in a March email from Arkansas Association of Counties chief legal counsel Mark Whitmore, obtained under public-records law -- agencies using the information were cautioned to take care and comply with patient-privacy regulations.

Also, "first responders should not be relying solely on this list for determining your level of protection," Whitmore added.

Providing the information does not violate medical privacy laws, under guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Law enforcement officials say the information helps them take extra precautions to avoid contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

But civil-liberty and community activists have expressed concerns of potential profiling in black and Hispanic communities that already have an uneasy relationship with law enforcement agencies. Some envision the data being forwarded to immigration officials.

In Tennessee, the issue has sparked criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers who only became aware of the data-sharing earlier this month.

"The information could actually have a 'chilling effect' that keeps those already distrustful of the government from taking the COVID-19 test and possibly accelerate the spread of the disease," the Tennessee Black Caucus said in a statement earlier this month.

Many members of minority-group communities are employed in industries that require them to show up to work every day, making them more susceptible to the virus -- and most in need of testing.

'DANGER OF MISUSE'

The AP review shows that public health-officials in at least 35 states provide the addresses of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus -- provided by the state or local health departments to emergency dispatch centers that request it.

In at least 10 of those states, health agencies also provide their names -- Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Tennessee. Wisconsin did so briefly but stopped earlier this month.

Thomas Saenz, president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said law enforcement agencies should explain why they are collecting names or addresses and assure minority-group communities that the information won't be turned over to the federal government. He noted the Trump administration's demands that local governments cooperate with immigration authorities as a concern.

"We should question why the information needs to be provided to law enforcement, whether there is that danger of misuse," Saenz said.

Law enforcement officials note they have long been entrusted with confidential information -- such as Social Security numbers and criminal histories. The coronavirus information is just a continuation of that trend.

According to the national Fraternal Order of Police, more than 100 police officers in the United States have died from the coronavirus. Hundreds more have tested positive, resulting in staffing crunches.

Critics wonder why emergency workers don't just take precautions with everyone, given that so many people with the virus are asymptomatic or present mild symptoms. Wearing personal protective equipment only in those cases of confirmed illness is unlikely to guarantee their protection, they argue.

In Ohio, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued an order April 24 requiring health departments to provide emergency dispatchers the names and addresses of people within their jurisdictions who tested positive for the coronavirus. Yet the order also stated that first responders should assume anyone they come into contact with may have the virus.

That portion of the order puzzles the American Civil Liberties Union.

"If that is a best or recommended practice, then why the need or desire to share this specific information with first responders?" said Gary Daniels, chief lobbyist for the ACLU's Ohio chapter.

Duncan said having the information beforehand is valuable because it allows officers "to do their jobs better and safer."

PURGED IN TENNESSEE

To use the data, officers aren't handed a physical list of coronavirus patients. Instead, addresses and names are flagged in computer systems so that dispatchers can relay the information to officers responding to a call.

In Tennessee, the data is purged from the emergency communications system database within a month, or when the patient is no longer being monitored by the health department, according to health officials and agreements the AP reviewed.

First responders also must agree that they won't use the data to refuse a call for service, a requirement also implemented in most other states using the information.

In Ohio's Franklin County, which includes the state capital, health officials reported 914 confirmed and probable cases to dispatch agencies in May and April, but removed those names from the list after patients spent 14 days in isolation, said spokeswoman Mitzi Kline.

Some are not convinced. The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition described providing the medical information as "deeply concerning," warning that doing so may undermine the trust governments have been trying to build with immigrants and members of minority groups.

"Tell us how it's working for you, then tell us how well it's been working. Don't just tell us you need it for your job," said state Rep. G.A. Hardway, a Democrat who chairs the legislative black caucus.

Information for this article was contributed by Kimberlee Kruesi, Andrew Welsh-Huggins, Nomaan Merchant, Holly Ramer, Mark Scolforo, Todd Richmond and Lindsay Whitehurst of The Associated Press; and by Kat Stromquist of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

