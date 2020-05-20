The World in Brief

Quake in China kills 4 people, hurts 23

BEIJING -- A magnitude-5 earthquake Monday in southwestern China killed four people and injured 23, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The temblor in Yunnan province's Qiaojia county struck at 9:47 p.m. Monday at a relatively shallow depth of 5 miles.

The U.S. Geological Survey listed the quake at 4.5 magnitude and a depth of 6 miles, while giving slightly different data on the time it struck and the location of the epicenter. Such discrepancies are not unusual given the vast distances involved.

At least one house collapsed, and residents said the shaking went on for several seconds. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Earthquakes occur frequently in the area, which lies in the eastern slope of the Tibetan plateau.

A 1976 earthquake centered in the northeastern city of Tangshan killed at least 250,000 people.

China's worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.

Rocket hits near U.S. Embassy in Iraq

BAGHDAD -- A rocket struck Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government, early Tuesday morning, according to an Iraqi military statement, the first attack on the area since a new prime minister was sworn in earlier this month.

The Katyusha rocket hit an empty house, causing minor damage. The Green Zone is where government buildings and foreign embassies are located. A preliminary investigation indicated that the rocket was launched from the nearby Al-Idrisi neighborhood on Palestine Street, the statement said.

An Iraqi official said the rocket had struck near the U.S. Embassy, without elaborating. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Previous attacks have frequently targeted the U.S. presence in Iraq, including the embassy and Iraqi bases hosting American troops. The U.S. has blamed Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia group backed by Iran, of perpetrating the attacks.

The new administration of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who came to power earlier this month, is preparing for a strategic dialogue with Washington, expected to take place next month. The talks will touch on security and economic cooperation between both countries.

The issue of militias acting outside of state control is also expected to be on the agenda.

Police seize liquid fentanyl in Burma

BANGKOK -- Narcotics police in Burma have seized a large amount of liquid fentanyl, providing the first evidence that the synthetic opioid is being produced in quantity in Southeast Asia's infamous Golden Triangle region.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

The discovery during a series of drug raids in Burma's Shan state suggests that a market for the drug has been created in the region, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said Monday.

"Big international syndicates already active in the Golden Triangle are well positioned to take advantage of regional heroin demand and produce synthetic opioids alongside other drugs," the agency's regional representative, Jeremy Douglas, said in a statement.

The U.N. agency warned that the development suggests that Southeast Asia is poised to become a significant source of synthetic drugs for other parts of the world.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid estimated to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. It has been blamed for a large part of the waves of deaths from opioids that have swept through the United States in the past few years.

Experts say fentanyl is easier to make and smuggle than heroin, and far more profitable to sell.

50 women jailed in abortion cases freed

KIGALI, Rwanda -- Rwanda's president has pardoned and ordered the release of 50 young women who were jailed for having or assisting with abortions.

Justice Minister Johnston Busingye said the women released Tuesday were the last to be freed. Last year, President Paul Kagame ordered the release of 52 women.

Photo by AP

A South African street vendor pushes a bicycle loaded with goods Tuesday at Tembisa township in Johannesburg. (AP/Themba Hadebe)

Kagame also informed the Cabinet on Monday that a total of 3,596 inmates had been granted "conditional release" from prison. The government is trying to reduce the number of inmates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Last month, 1,182 people were freed.

Previously, abortion was illegal in Rwanda with a prison sentence for anyone who had an abortion or helped in terminating a pregnancy. The new law says abortion is allowed in cases such as rape, forced marriage, incest or instances where the pregnancy poses a health risk.

The law requires that abortions be carried out only after consultation with a doctor.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

