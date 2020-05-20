Rogers panel approves rezoning

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to rezone land near the Rogers Executive Airport in a split decision.

Can-Ark Diamond Realty asked to rezone about 17 acres at the southeast corner of North Second Street and North Airport Loop from agricultural to neighborhood residential, which would allow housing to be built there.

Planning staff recommended the commission deny the request and called the proposed zoning incompatible with adjacent land use, according to planning documents.

"Airports typically exhibit high physical and visual impacts in terms of noise, glare, safety and irregular operating hours. These characteristics present potential nuisances for nearby residents and could negatively affect quality of life in addition to increasing risk for the airport. The Airport Layout Plan indicates new development along the shared boundary with the subject property that would exacerbate these concerns," according to the staff's report.

Staff also proposed the land be designated as employment center, which means it would be intended for industrial and warehouse uses.

"I certainly sympathize with Mr. Watkins's argument that may not be a good fit. We would be redesignating some existing neighborhoods and quite a few large residential lots for some potentially intense zoning," commissioner Kevin Jensen said.

Likewise, commissioner Tony Noblin said he didn't think employment center was a proper designation for the land and the land has to be developed in some way.

"What else can you do with it?" he said.

The rezoning passed 6-3 with Jensen, Noblin, Dennis Ferguson Mandel Samuels, Don Spann and Mark Myers in favor. Commissioners Rachel Crawford, Eriks Zvers and John Schmelzle were opposed.

Rezonings require the City Council's approval.

NW News on 05/20/2020