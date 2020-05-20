REX NELSON: Saving Carnall Hall

After I wrote last month about Ernie Deane, who once was the Arkansas Traveler columnist for the Arkansas Gazette, I received a package in the mail from John Fuller Cross, the man I think of as the Sage of Eureka Springs. Cross' emails and letters are filled with the kind of Arkansas history I love.

"Ernie used to stop by when he was in town, sit down and visit," Cross wrote. "We would talk about various things. He saw firsthand what we had done with what was a ghost town until two years of restoration efforts in 1978-79 for our 1979 Eureka Springs centennial. Ernie was instrumental in saving Old Main at the University of Arkansas. I received a letter Sept. 3, 1990, from him about Carnall Hall. He mentioned that he had had a heart attack. Reading between the lines, what he was trying to say was that he had fought the good fight, had finished the race and kept the faith. I never saw him again."

Deane, who taught journalism at the UA after leaving the Gazette, died May 7, 1991. The Ernie Deane Award is presented each year to a writer whose work "best exemplifies the spirit, style and courage of Ernie Deane." Deane was working in what was then the university's Office of Information Services when he began teaching journalism. He was an associate professor from 1968-76 and would tell his students: "I was trained in the old journalistic school of striving for accuracy, clarity, honesty, courage, fairness, completeness and timeliness."

Deane was born in 1911 at Lewisville, where his father was a railroad engineer. He received his bachelor's degree at the UA in 1934, was the editor of the school newspaper and studied under famed professor Walter Lemke. Deane earned a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University in Illinois. After serving during World War II as a press officer for the likes of Gen. George S. Patton, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Gen. Omar Bradley, he served as an Army press officer during the Nuremberg trial.

Deane edited a paper at Mexia, Texas, from 1949-55 before joining the Gazette in 1956. Julanne Allison writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas: "Deane was passionate about preserving local history. He fought to restore the original character of Old Main, the oldest building at the university, in the 1980s. Deane served on the Arkansas History Commission from 1974-90. He was a member of the Southwest Citizens Advisory Board for the National Park Service and the War Eagle Fair Board for many years. He also taught woodcarving in War Eagle classes."

In his September 1990 letter to Cross, Deane wrote: "You are one of the state's most restoration-minded individuals, who has put money and effort into productive actions, and so I am hopeful that you can see fit to lend a hand to persuade the University of Arkansas to renovate historic Carnall Hall rather than destroy it. I got wind of demolition intentions back in mid-June, then got flattened by a heart attack soon afterward. I'm just now getting back into shape to exert any effort at all on anything. I had, however, made an initial effort on behalf of Carnall Hall, to little avail."

With his family connections and his own economic development efforts through the years, Cross had plenty of contacts. Lewis Epley, who served on Cross' bank board, was on the UA Board of Trustees along with bankers Bart Lindsey of Helena and Frank Oldham of Jonesboro. Cross contacted them and also wrote UA Chancellor Dan Ferritor. He told Ferritor: "I certainly hope you will be able to save Carnall Hall as I have never seen a building that couldn't be restored, and I have personally restored two burnt-out ones. ... Surely a use can be found for a restored building such as Carnall Hall in a growing university environment."

Lindsey wrote from Helena: "I had the opportunity to walk around that building last month, and from the exterior, it appears to have some attractive features worth saving. The pictures that have run in the newspapers do not do it justice. I hope that the final decision will be one we can all be proud of."

Carnall Hall opened as a women's dormitory in 1905. It was named after Ella Howison Carnall, an English professor. From 1967-77, it was the fraternity home of Phi Gamma Delta, commonly known as Fiji. It later became the home of offices and classrooms. Carnall Hall was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. It would be 2001 before Carnall Hall finally was saved from demolition and the work was started to transform it into a boutique hotel, the Inn at Carnall Hall. The $6.3 million renovation was completed in 2003.

Back in 1990, when his first letter to Ferritor wasn't answered, the persistent Cross sent a letter that was published in the UA alumni magazine. Ferritor then wrote back to apologize for the first letter having been misplaced and updated Cross on the status of the building. Cross, in turn, informed Deane of his efforts, and an ailing Deane responded: "I'm so short of energy it's disgusting. I can't climb stairs or do any other extra exertion, so presently am pretty well restricted to writing a few letters, writing a weekly piece for the News at Springdale and hoping to renew my whittling this week."

Deane had passed the torch on Carnall Hall to Cross and others. In the end, hundreds of people were involved in the efforts to save Carnall Hall, but the old Arkansas Traveler and the Sage of Eureka Springs were among those who got the ball rolling. I like to stay at the Inn at Carnall Hall, and I'll never stay there again without thinking of both men.

