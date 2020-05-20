Storey returning to Arkansas as junior high coach

Former Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey is returning to Northwest Arkansas.

Storey, who started nine games for the Razorbacks in 2018 before transferring to Western Kentucky for his senior season, has been named the seventh-grade head football and basketball coach at Grimsley Junior High School in Centerton.

Grimsley, the newest school in the Bentonville Public Schools system, is set to open on Aug. 16.

“Thankful for the opportunity and excited to get to work!!” Storey tweeted Tuesday evening.

A Charleston native, Storey transferred from Arkansas following the 2018 season in which he was 0-9 as a starter. He passed for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

As Western Kentucky's quarterback, Storey returned to Fayetteville on Nov. 9 and led Western Kentucky to a 45-19 win over the Razorbacks in former coach Chad Morris' final game.

Storey rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for 213 yards and another touchdown in the game. He helped lead the Hilltoppers to a 9-4 record that included four-game win streak to end the season.

Storey had an illustrious high school football career at Charleston. He won a state championship as a freshman in 2011 then led the Tigers to back-to-back perfect seasons and Class 3A state titles as a junior and senior.

Storey, who won his final 29 games at Charleston, finished his high school career with 154 touchdown passes and 12,856 passing yards. Those numbers rank second and third, respectively, in Arkansas high school football history.