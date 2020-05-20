Treasury, Fed chiefs grilled over economy

WASHINGTON -- Appearing at a virtual Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell discussed the enormity of the covid-19 crisis and federal efforts to mitigate economic harm.

They faced questions about the slow rollout of programs aimed at assisting businesses and local-level governments, and promised that the programs would soon be up and running.

The Main Street Lending Program, one of the largest of the programs, is supposed to bolster the nation's businesses. The Municipal Liquidity Facility is supposed to help shore up city, county and state government finances.

Nothing is functioning as yet.

"We expect all of them to be stood up and ready to go by the end of the month," Powell said. "I don't say that it won't be a day or two into June, but that's our expectation and the funds should be flowing directly after that."

During questioning, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., expressed concerns about Treasury Department reporting requirements for banks, noting that a deadline is nearing and that proper guidance has not been given to Arkansas lenders.

Late Tuesday, Arkansas bankers learned that the Treasury Department would extend the deadline for a week.

Most of the hearing focused on covid-19 economic challenges, the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and newly created lending programs.

Committee chairman Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, stressed the importance of getting the money to the people who need it.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act "is the biggest rescue package in the history of Congress, and we need to make sure the dollars and program quickly find their mark," he said.

The act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, created a $500 billion emergency fund, giving Mnuchin broad power to run it.

While up to $46 billion was earmarked for the airline industry and businesses "critical to maintaining national security," the remaining money can be used to make or guarantee loans or to invest in Federal Reserve programs "providing liquidity to the financial system."

Most of the money remains untapped, according to a report issued Monday by the Congressional Oversight Commission, a bipartisan panel in charge of monitoring the money.

Since March, the Federal Reserve Bank has unveiled a number of facilities aimed at shoring up the nation's economy, Powell told lawmakers.

While all of them are challenging to implement, the Main Street program "is in a class by itself," he said.

"It's very diverse. Small, medium and large industries, very different industries with very different credit needs," he said. "It's a really complex undertaking, and people are working literally around the clock, and have been for weeks, to get it ready by the end of this month."

The Main Street program, established by the Federal Reserve, will loan money to businesses with up to 15,000 employees and 2019 revenue of up to $5 billion. The Treasury Department has promised to provide $75 billion for the program, money that can be used to leverage up to $600 billion in loans, officials say.

The Federal Reserve's new Municipal Liquidity Facility will help city and state governments struggling with cash-flow problems. The Treasury Department has committed $35 billion for the effort, money that will be leveraged to facilitate up to $500 billion in lending, officials say.

Given the opportunity to question Mnuchin, Arkansas' junior senator raised concerns about reporting requirements faced by Arkansas lenders that have made loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The deadline for providing certain data to the federal government is Friday, Cotton said. The lenders can't comply because the Treasury Department has failed to disclose the process for submission or the format that must be used, Cotton said.

"I suspect banks across all of our states have this question," Cotton said.

The Treasury secretary promised to look into the matter.

"If there is a specific institution that has a problem, please let me know the name and we'll figure out how to accommodate that. We want to make sure we get the information, but, where there are small and medium-sized banks that have issues, we'll obviously try to figure out how to accommodate them," Mnuchin said.

In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Arkansas Bankers Association President and CEO Lorrie P. Trogden said the lack of timely guidance has been problematic.

For Arkansas banks to extract data from nearly 62,000 applications and send it to Washington, D.C., they need clear instructions, she said.

"As you can imagine, trying to report on all of those loans by Friday when you have no guidance as of yet, is just a very, very difficult task," she said.

Late Tuesday, bankers learned that the deadline would be extended a week, until May 29.

Cotton's willingness to raise the issue with Mnuchin was helpful, Trogden said.

"It's very encouraging that the senator asked and the secretary responded that they would give them the time they need," Trogden said.

During Tuesday's 2.5-hour hearing, lawmakers discussed whether additional aid is needed, and federal officials were quizzed about the administration's plans for restarting the economy and the need for additional federal spending.

According to the internet coverage, Powell and Mnuchin appeared to be in their offices. Most committee members also appeared to be in offices. A few appeared to be at home, and some were calling in by phone with no video.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, the ranking member on the committee, cautioned Mnuchin against reopening the country before proper safeguards are in place.

"You're pushing people back into the workplace. There's been no national program to provide worker safety. The president says 'reopen slaughterhouses' [but] nothing about slowing the [processing] line down, nothing about getting protective equipment. How many workers should give their lives to increase the [gross domestic product] or the Dow Jones [Industrial Average] by 1,000 points?" Brown asked Mnuchin.

"No worker should give their lives to do that, Mr. Senator, and I think your characterization is unfair. We have provided enormous amounts of equipment, we've worked with the governors, we've done a terrific job," Mnuchin replied before Brown cut him off.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., warned that the economy is jeopardized if closures are extended unnecessarily.

"The longer that we continue a shutdown, when weeks turn into months, doesn't that necessarily increase the risk that some businesses will fail, some jobs won't be there to go back to, if a lockdown and a shutdown continues indefinitely?" he asked.

"That's absolutely the case," Mnuchin replied. "There is the risk of permanent damage and as I've said before, we're conscious of the health issues, and we want to do this in a balanced and safe way."

U.S. Rep. Mark Warner, D-Va., warned that the U.S. is experiencing "depression levels of unemployment."

Powell acknowledged the severity of the economic shock and the uncertainty of the outcome.

"This is the biggest response by Congress ever, and the fastest, and the biggest from us, and still this is the biggest shock we have seen in living memory, and the question looms in the air of 'is it enough?'" Powell said.

Metro on 05/20/2020