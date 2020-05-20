Virus-handling left up to state's prisons; judge declines to get involved in inmates’ relief motions

A federal judge on Tuesday declined to intervene in the Arkansas Department of Corrections' handling of the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the agency had already taken many of the steps sought by attorneys for inmates.

The decision handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Kristine Baker rejected -- for now -- motions filed by attorneys for inmates at three prisons seeking immediate relief from what they claimed was a bungled response to the virus.

The attorneys alleged that prison officials downplayed the threat of the virus early on, allowing it to spread rapidly in two prisons where it has infected more than 1,000 inmates and killed eight. The attorneys wanted inmates provided with cleaning supplies and sought the release of prisoners most at-risk from the disease.

Other prison policies, such as a ban on alcohol-based hand sanitizer, continue to hamper the fight against the virus, the attorneys argued.

But prison officials, represented by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, responded that they have already taken actions similar to those sought by the prisoners -- such as speeding up releases for some inmates and providing others with non-alcohol-based hand sanitizer -- even if not meeting their demands exactly.

In her ruling, Baker acknowledged those efforts along with the threat of irreparable harm to the inmates and determined that facts did not support a preliminary injunction at this point in the case.

"At this stage of the proceedings, the record evidence suggests that, over time, [prison officials] have adopted policies and practices in response to COVID-19," Baker wrote in her 73-page ruling. "To the extent plaintiffs' argument is that defendants did not act quickly enough throughout the events leading up to or since the filing of their complaint in this action, a request for preliminary injunctive relief is moot if the injunctive relief sought would no longer have any meaning for the party seeking it."

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union, NAACP and Disability Rights Arkansas who represented the inmates argued for relief under both the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits "cruel and unusual punishments."

Baker, however, found that the arguments by the inmates' attorneys presented in court briefs and at two hearings had failed to prove that the inmates would likely succeed in their claims if the case was brought to a later trial.

While expressing concern over the rapid spread of the virus at the Cummins and Randall L. Williams units, Baker also wrote that the public's interest required deference to those who run the prisons.

"These factors dictate that the Court should approach intrusion into the core activities of the state's prison system with caution," Baker wrote.

Baker similarly declined to issue an emergency injunction for some of the inmate's requests earlier this month.

Rutledge's office responded to Baker's decision by saying that it would allow officials "to continue focusing on protecting all Arkansans from the pandemic."

A spokesman for the Department of Corrections declined to comment.

In a series of statements on Tuesday, representatives for the inmates' legal team expressed dismay at Baker's decision, but promised to continue the lawsuit.

Holly Dickson, the interim director of the ACLU of Arkansas, said the legal team was discussing whether to appeal the ruling.

"We knew this would be a difficult fight, but this fight is not over," Dickson's statement read. "Arkansas state officials' continued refusal to follow [U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines is resulting in rampant outbreaks that threaten the lives of everyone who lives and works in these facilities, as well as their surrounding communities."

The 11 inmates named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are incarcerated at the Cummins and Varner units in Lincoln County as well as the Ouachita River Unit in Hot Spring County.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

One of the inmates, identified in the complaint as "John Doe," tested positive for covid-19 while at the Cummins Unit, according to the complaint.

In addition to the state prison system, the coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 400 inmates at a federal prison in Forrest City and 63 inmates at a parole and probation center in Little Rock.

Metro on 05/20/2020