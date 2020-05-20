WATCH LIVE: State health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

State health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas Health Secretary Nate Smith, as well as State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha and Medical Director for Infectious Disease Naveen Patil will speak at the briefing, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the state Department of Health.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the state's coronavirus pandemic response, the White House announced earlier this week.

Check back to watch the live video.