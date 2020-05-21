Police: 4 injured in 3 shootings overnight in Little Rock

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Four people were injured in three different shootings late Wednesday and early Thursday in Little Rock, police said.

An officer was patrolling the area near Stagecoach and Baseline roads around 11 p.m. Wednesday when gunshots were fired nearby, according to a police report.

About the same time, dispatch reported a man had been shot at the Quick Mart gas station, 8900 Stagecoach Road, and police found Jaylan Christopher, 19, lying in the doorway of the business suffering from a gunshot wound in the back, the report states.

Two other 19-year-olds who had been traveling with Christopher were at the scene and said they did not see who shot at them. The vehicle they had been inside showed multiple bullet holes, according to the report.

One of the other teens, Derek Lloyd, realized he had also been shot, in the arm, after leaving the scene, according to the report.

Both gunshot victims were treated at Baptist Health Medical Center, according to the report, where police interviewed them further. No information on a possible suspect was available in the report.

Later, around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, a 41-year-old was shot near 31st and Main streets after a reported fight, a separate report states.

A witness told police she and Jeremy Thompson were hanging out when Thompson and a man identified only as Eduardo got into a fight, authorities said.

Eduardo reportedly pulled a gun on Thompson and shot him in the left leg before driving away. The witness told police she believes Eduardo drives a dark sedan but officers did not find a vehicle of that description in the area.

About 15 minutes later, a 19-year-old was shot near 11400 Mesa Drive.

Officers met the victim, Demond Lewis, at Baptist Health Medical Center, and spoke with witnesses at the scene, a police report states. Three other people were reportedly present when the shots were fired.

The report does not list information on possible suspects.