Acansa cancels art festival, Bonnie Montgomery concert; safety of patrons, artists cited

The board of directors of the Acansa Arts Festival of the South has canceled the 2020 festival, scheduled for Sept. 10-17.

Also canceled: a June 6 concert by singer-songwriter Bonnie Montgomery.

Executive Director Dillon Hupp said in a news release the cancellations were “to help protect the safety of our patrons and the artists, who typically travel from across the U.S. and even the globe.”

Acansa will continue to produce its Acansa A(r)t Home series, featuring videos and other digital content in partnership with artists and organizations from Central Arknasas and from around the world.

The festival, which debuted in 2014, takes its name from the Quapaw Indian word for “southern place.”