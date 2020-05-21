Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Acansa cancels art festival, Bonnie Montgomery concert; safety of patrons, artists cited

by Payton Turner/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:42 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Acansa Executive Director Dillon Hupp ( Helaine Williams)

The board of directors of the Acansa Arts Festival of the South has canceled the 2020 festival, scheduled for Sept. 10-17.

Also canceled: a June 6 concert by singer-songwriter Bonnie Montgomery.

Executive Director Dillon Hupp said in a news release the cancellations were “to help protect the safety of our patrons and the artists, who typically travel from across the U.S. and even the globe.”

Acansa will continue to produce its Acansa A(r)t Home series, featuring videos and other digital content in partnership with artists and organizations from Central Arknasas and from around the world.

The festival, which debuted in 2014, takes its name from the Quapaw Indian word for “southern place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT