Anticipating lower state revenues, shrinking enrollment, UA board of trustees OKs budgets

University of Arkansas System trustees approved Thursday reduced budgets at most campuses for next year, the result of cautious planning for lower state revenues and shrinking enrollment.

Most schools will cut from their budgets by instituting or continuing hiring freezes and reducing spending on supplies and services. Most have said they aren’t currently planning layoffs.

Trustees approved the budgets on a voice vote without opposition. They, collectively, trim tens of millions of dollars from school’s budgets.

At each school, the approved cuts, compared to last year’s approved expenditures, represent as much as 11.7% less in spending.

That percentage is the amount cut from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, the state’s only public historically black college or university.

At the flagship institution, cuts amount to just more than 2% of last year’s approved expenditures.

