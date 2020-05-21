Benefits With Friends: Cancer Challenge changes dates

A pickleball competition will be among events raising money and awareness during the 2020 Cancer Challenge, rescheduled to Aug. 6-8. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/J.T. Wampler)

The 2020 Cancer Challenge has been delayed from June to Aug. 6-8. The three-day, multi-event fundraiser will lead off with a golf tournament Aug. 6 in Bella Vista and conclude at a social with dinner, auction and entertainment Aug. 8.

The annual benefit for Northwest Arkansas charities also will include junior and adult tennis, pickleball, golf and trap shooting tournaments and social events.

The Cancer Challenge What: Golf, tennis, pickleball, trap shooting, socials, runs, walk When: Aug. 6-8 Where: Bella Vista & Springdale Registration: $20 to $300 for sporting events; $150 for the social Information: (479) 273-3172 or cancerchallenge.com

An adult tennis and pickleball event is set for 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Kingsdale Tennis Complex in Bella Vista.

The dinner social will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The benefit will include games, bourbon tasting, live and silent auctions and an after-party.

Proceeds from the Cancer Challenge stay in Northwest Arkansas, and the group has granted some $13.2 million to local cancer services and programs since its founding in 1993. Grant recipients have included Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest, Circle of Life Hospice, Community Clinic, Hope Cancer Resources, Mercy Health Foundation of Northwest Arkansas, Oncology Supportive Services and Washington Regional Cancer Support Home. Organizers say the group has served more than 475,000 Northwest Arkansans since the challenge was established.

