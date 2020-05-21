Bryant man jailed on forgery charge
Little Rock police arrested a Bryant man on forgery charges Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.
Police responded to the Centennial Bank at 520 S. Bowman Road just after noon to a call that forgery was in progress. A bank teller told police that Michael Harris, 19, attempted to cash a forged check, according to the report.
Harris was arrested and taken to Pulaski County jail on charges of felony forgery.
Metro on 05/21/2020
Print Headline: Police beat
