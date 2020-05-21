Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro to reopen

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 5:12 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Families can start digging for diamonds again — with some restrictions — Friday at Crater of Diamonds State Park. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The diamond search field at Crater of Diamonds State Park, on Arkansas 301 in Murfreesboro, reopens Friday to diamond hunters — with some restrictions.

The park will limit admission to 500 people per day by ticket — $10, $6 for children 6-12, free for children under 6, at CraterofDiamondsStatePark.com; it’s the same price the park has been charging for admission before the covid-19 crisis.

Any tickets that have not sold online will be available to walk-up visitors at the park Visitor Center, which will have a maximum occupancy of 15.

“We are the only diamond mine in the world where you get to keep what you find and the lifetime memories our visitors make searching for a diamond are important to us,” Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann said in a news release. “In order to reopen at this time, however, we will be enforcing some restrictions during this public health emergency to keep everyone safe.”

The restrictions include:

• The park will not provide any tool rentals; guests are asked to bring their own tools as described at the park website — no electric or gas-powered digging tools.

• Face coverings will be required at the Visitor Center, Diamond Discovery Center, North & South Sluice Pavilions and all four Sun Shelters; however, children under 10 need not wear coverings.

Guests and groups who are not wearing face coverings should keep a 12-foot distance from others.

The mine is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily; Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walking trails, picnic areas and RV camping at the park will remain open to all visitors. The Diamond Springs Water Park will open at a date to be determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT