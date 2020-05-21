Marriage Licenses

Lucas Edwards, 31, and Hannah Lowery, 28, both of Little Rock.

Anthony Merrill, 35, and Ashley Kazimer, 31, both of Little Rock.

April Hill, 34, and Larry Phillips, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Chad Merritt, 35, of Cabot and Audrey Freshwater, 36, of Little Rock.

Shelby Thomas, 27, and Christopher Williams, 28, both of Little Rock.

Eric Ramsey, 31, and Kelsey Cornish, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Toby Pearson, 42, and Andrea Womble, 42, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-1651. Savanna Spann v. Jesse Spann.

20-1653. Paula S. Gammill v. Todd D. Gammill.

GRANTED

19-1840. Shanara Cox v. Charles Cox.

20-211. Heidi Moon v. Robert Kidd.

