Marriage Licenses
Lucas Edwards, 31, and Hannah Lowery, 28, both of Little Rock.
Anthony Merrill, 35, and Ashley Kazimer, 31, both of Little Rock.
April Hill, 34, and Larry Phillips, 36, both of North Little Rock.
Chad Merritt, 35, of Cabot and Audrey Freshwater, 36, of Little Rock.
Shelby Thomas, 27, and Christopher Williams, 28, both of Little Rock.
Eric Ramsey, 31, and Kelsey Cornish, 25, both of North Little Rock.
Toby Pearson, 42, and Andrea Womble, 42, both of Little Rock.
Divorces
FILED
20-1651. Savanna Spann v. Jesse Spann.
20-1653. Paula S. Gammill v. Todd D. Gammill.
GRANTED
19-1840. Shanara Cox v. Charles Cox.
20-211. Heidi Moon v. Robert Kidd.
Metro on 05/21/2020
Print Headline: Daily Record
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.