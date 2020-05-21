KEITH BROWNING, No. 3 Rebseman Golf Course, 6-iron, 167 yards. Witnesses: Kevin Walker, Dill Gunn, Greg Shaw and Bev Hargraves
MIKE DICKEY, No. 17 Maumelle Country Club, 6-iron, 160 yards. Witnesses: Scott Cooper, Allen Talbot, Jim Hansard, and Kyle Skinner
KEN ESTES, No. 16 Cypress Creek, 5-iron, 141 yards. Witnesses: Chris Cole, Brain Bass
JIM MOWREY, No. 16 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 6-iron, 150 yards. Witnesses: Tom Show, Stan Martin, Mark Trevillian
MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!
Email jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 05/21/2020
Print Headline: Hole in ones
