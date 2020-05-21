Hospital eases patient visitor rules

National Park Medical Center is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospital gradually resumes elective and non-urgent services at its facilities.

"The decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidance," the hospital said in a news release. "The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day, have been implemented effective immediately."

Interim CEO Joann Ettien said in the release that the hospital's top priority is protecting the health of its patients, providers, employees and community.

"We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time," Ettien said.

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients.

All visitors must be 12 years of age or older, must provide their own face coverings or masks, will be screened upon entry and are required to wear masks and an armband while in the facility.

The hospital continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with covid-19, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

All patients, visitors and staff members entering the facility will be screened. They will be asked questions regarding respiratory symptoms, travel histories and their temperatures. Patients with symptoms will immediately be given masks.

Metro on 05/21/2020