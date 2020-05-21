• Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who shuffled the length of his garden 100 times to mark his 100th birthday and raised $40 million in the process for the National Health Service, will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II after being nominated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

• Alberto Morejon, 27, a junior high school history teacher and coach in Stillwater, Okla., who helped organize a statewide teacher walkout in 2018, was arrested and accused of making lewd proposals to a minor who was a former student, police said.

• Claudia Borgogno, 58, an Italian woman who got a $109 raffle ticket as a gift from her son, called it "incredible" that she won Nature Morte, a $1.1 million oil painting by Pablo Picasso, in a charity raffle fundraiser for village water projects in Madagascar and Cameroon.

• Yasser Awaad, a Detroit-area doctor accused of misdiagnosing epilepsy in more than 200 children, resulting in their being prescribed unnecessary and sometimes harmful medications, surrendered his medical license and agreed to pay a $5,000 penalty, state regulators said.

• Stacey Hendricks, 49, of Leesburg, Fla., accused of stealing dozens of patients' IDs while working at several medical clinics, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud charges and was sentenced to 48 months in prison, federal prosecutors said.

• Keith Reeder, 46, accused of sexually assaulting two young girls and tying up and beating their grandmother, was found naked in the attic of the victims' home in Pearl, Miss., and fell through the ceiling as he and an officer struggled, police said.

• David Lah, a Canadian pastor who contracted covid-19 in Burma, often called Myanmar, where he's accused of violating a ban on large gatherings, was released from quarantine and had his first court appearance where he was ordered detained for 15 days pending trial.

• Ed, a young, 20-pound Nigerian dwarf goat seen on security video crying out as he was being carried away in a crate that was being filched from a community garden in Baltimore, has been "anonymously returned," police said.

• Leslie Ann Caron, 40, the girlfriend of former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst, 74, faces felony elder abuse charges after being accused of attacking the longtime Republican and breaking two of his ribs, Harris County prosecutors said.

