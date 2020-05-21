Little Rock police investigating homicide east of I-430/I-30 interchange

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a Thursday homicide and searching for a suspect who fled the scene, according to spokesman Eric Barnes.

Officers responded just after 4:50 p.m. to the 10200 Block of Milkyway Drive, about 4 miles east of the interchange of Interstate 430 and Interstate 30, where a shooting was reported, Barnes said.

A male victim, whose age had not been confirmed as of Thursday night, arrived at a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital. Police were made aware that the victim might be connected with the shooting before the victim was pronounced dead, according to Barnes.

There was a disturbance and a fight before shots were fired at the scene, Barnes said.

The suspect left the location driving west on Moonbeam Trail. He was described as a black male in a blue sedan. Police are asking for more information that could lead to an arrest.