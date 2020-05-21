Sections
Little Rock police search for suspect in shooting on Baseline Road

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:25 a.m.
Little Rock police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man Saturday night on Baseline Road.

Lourenco Lee, 21, is wanted on one charge of first-degree battery in the shooting of Eduardo Murillo, 33, according to a department statement posted Thursday on Twitter.

Officers found Murillo at the Sunburst Village Mobile Home Park, 5511 Baseline Road, where he is a tenant, according to a police report. Authorities said he suffered gunshot wounds in both thighs.

Murillo told police he'd been walking back from a liquor store in the 5600 block of Baseline Road when someone shot him, but he did not see the gunman or hear the gunshots.

Police said they identified Lee as a suspect after watching security footage from the store that captured Murillo and Lee in a fight.

Lee is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

