100 years ago

May 21, 1920

• Two hundred and fifty persons took part in the Mardi Gras parade of the Arkansaw Travelers at 8 o'clock last night. Eight Travelers who appeared as oriental girls attracted a great deal of attention. The 10 Zulus in their grass costumes and the Travelers who were dressed as negro men and women, as well as the Chinaman, Mexican, cowboy and other characters added variety to the parade and amused the spectators.

50 years ago

May 21, 1970

• Former Governor Orval E. Faubus said Wednesday that he was running for governor, all right, and he asked for help "to overcome the moneyed political machine." Although his remarks reflected no uncertainty about running, Faubus said he would not pay his filing fee for a week or two, which will continue a degree of the suspense. The deadline is June 16. He said he had the money in banks in "25 or 30 places," other pledges of financial support and money that had been sent to him personally as a result of his statewide telecast May 1.

25 years ago

May 21, 1995

PINE BLUFF -- The Ku Klux Klan drew about 20 people, some wearing T-shirts emblazoned with a burning cross, to a rally Saturday on the steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Thomas Robb of Zinc, director of the Klan, denied the rally was intended to take advantage of racial tension here after a recent walkout by four black city aldermen. But his words hardly seemed to promote healing. "Integration does not work," Robb said. "It does not work in Pine Bluff. It doesn't work anywhere else." About an equal number of police and news media representatives attended the event. Police had not anticipated a big turnout or any trouble and their predictions were accurate.

10 years ago

May 21, 2010

• Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola wants the ban on smoking at city parks extended to the Little Rock Zoo, he said in a letter this week in which he asked City Manager Bruce Moore to take action. In July, Moore signed off on a smoke-free policy that encourages people not to light up or use tobacco products in city parks, which includes city-owned golf courses and the riverfront. The policy is a request, not a law, and went into effect Oct. 1. In his May 18 letter, Stodola commended Moore for the policy and asked him to "please extend the administrative policy to ban smoking at the Little Rock Zoo by placing appropriate signage on the grounds as we have in our other parks. The zoo does reside in a city park and it is only logical that the smoking prohibition currently in place in our city parks include the zoo."

