Simmons Bank donates $1M to build Pine Bluff pediatric clinic

Simmons Bank donated $1 million to aid in the construction of a new pediatric clinic on Jefferson Regional Medical Center’s campus, the bank announced Thursday.

The Arkansas Children’s Pine Bluff Clinic will be roughly 10,000 square feet, with 14 exam rooms and a lobby with “kid-savvy spaces,” according to initial plans described in a news release by the bank. Clinic physicians will also provide support for newborns delivered at Jefferson Regional who are in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Construction and operating expenses for the clinic throughout its first five years will require a $17.5 million investment, the release states.

“Simmons Bank has a rich history of supporting the communities we call home, especially our hometown community of Pine Bluff,” George A. Makris Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank, said in the release. “We are proud to invest in the new Arkansas Children’s Pine Bluff Clinic on the Jefferson Regional campus and provide a vital healthcare resource for families in the region.”

The clinic's lobby will be named in honor of the bank, according to the release.

Jefferson Regional CEO and President Brian Thomas said in the release the hospital’s services are crucial to those living in the area.

“Providing a new pediatric clinic in association with Arkansas Children’s will ensure we have long-term stability to continue providing the children of this region great healthcare,” he said.