FOOTBALL

ASU, Memphis schedule series

Arkansas State University Athletic Director Terry Mohajir confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that the Red Wolves have scheduled a future four-game football series with Memphis. An official announcement has not been made yet.

Mohajir was interviewed on 95.3-FM, The Ticket, in Jonesboro earlier Wednesday and broke the news.

Mohajir told the Democrat-Gazette that the new series with Memphis will begin in 2026 and run annually through 2029, with the 2026 and 2028 meetings being played in Memphis and 2027 and 2029 set for Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves are set to begin a four-game series with Memphis this upcoming season that runs through 2023.

ASU is scheduled to face the Tigers in the 2020 season opener Sept. 5 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, before the Red Wolves host in 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium on Sept. 11. The 2022 matchup is in Memphis and 2023 is in Jonesboro.

-- Trenton Daeschner

GOLF

Moore leads ex-Hogs

Former Arkansas Razorback Taylor Moore shot an even-par 72 on Wednesday and is tied for 18th place at the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational in Carrollton, Texas.

The final 18 holes of the three-round event will take place today on the 7,037-yard layout at the Maridoe Golf Club.

The event -- which features three flights of golfers from both the professional and amateur ranks, including former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo -- was created in a two-week span in April to benefit caddies at the course. The event was set up with social-distancing guidelines established by Dallas County officials.

Scottie Scheffler, a former University of Texas standout, leads the Elite Flight with a 9 under. Stephan Jaeger and Parker Coody are tied for second at 8 under.

Moore, who shot an opening-round 1 under, leads a contingent of five current or former Razorbacks.

Austin Cook, tied for seventh after the first round at 2 under, is tied for 29th at 1-over par.

Current Razorback Mason Overstreet is tied for 46th at 4 over; former Hog Alvaro Ortiz is tied for 61st at 6 over; and current Razorback Julian Perico is tied for 78th at 15 over, one shot behind Romo.

-- Tom Murphy

Sports on 05/21/2020