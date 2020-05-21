The right moves, part II

The mayor of Little Rock has made another right move, and he has that habit. Frank Scott has proposed an independent review of the police department; he said he would pick the reviewing person/agency/auditor soon.

With everything going on at LRPD, this is needed.

How many folks have lost count on the number of lawsuits being tossed back and forth? Whose turn is it this week? Plaintiffs or defendants? The city, the chief, the assistant chiefs, officers on the force--everybody seems to be lawyering up. Or needs to be. This can't go on forever in a police department. Soon enough Little Rock could have its own Jarndyce v. Jarndyce, and folks will get confused what it's all about.

Mayor Scott said in a statement that the review wouldn't be aimed at "one individual or one organization." It is an effort, he said, to provide insight into "any potential concerns with actions, behaviors or decisions being made." That may be political-speak for What's Going On Around Here?

The public needs to be confident in its police force. If an independent review can get the brass working together again, then it will be worth the effort.

Editorial on 05/21/2020