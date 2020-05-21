Track coaches group decides to honor athletes

Sydney Billington of Bentonville celebrates Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after setting a state record at 5 feet, 10 inches, in the high jump during the 5A/6A State Indoor Track and Field Championships in the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

The state's best high school track and field athletes will be recognized this spring, even though a majority of them never performed during a single outdoor meet this year.

The Arkansas Track Coaches Association elected to honor athletes for how well they performed during the state indoor track meets, as well as their academic achievements. About 1,900 athletes from 108 schools in all classifications competed in the indoor meets, which were held Feb. 28-29 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.

At a glance ARKANSAS TRACK COACHES ASSOCIATION AWARDS All-Arkansas track and field team BOYS Cade Clark;Benton Daniel Graham;Bentonville Marquez Ester;De Queen Trace South;Farmington Carter Betts;Fayetteville Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville Caedmon Kyles;Genoa Central Reuben Reina;Springdale Har-Ber Cedric Williams;Lafayette County Hunter Johnson;Lake Hamilton Woyn Chatmon;Little Rock Central Joesee Perkins;Nettleton Carson Lenser;Vilonia Draven Smith;Vilonia Girls Sydney Suggs;Bentonville Sydney Billington;Bentonville Grace Litzinger;Fayetteville Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville Jackson Keese;Haas Hall-Rogers Heidi Baranauakas;Haas Hall-Rogers Jill Robertson;Jessieville Kamaria Russell;Little Rock Central Stadia Hayes;Magnolia Becca Beard;Maumelle Charter Cassidy Mooneyhan;Pea Ridge Blakelee Winn;Pea Ridge Ali Nachtigal;Rogers Grace Leuders;Rogers Lauren Godwin ;Sheridan Carly Strong;Sheridan Track and field academic team BOYS Kelby Webb;Bald Knob Cade Clark;Benton Parker Dunham;Bentonville Cameron Dalton;Bentonville Austin Cranna;Bentonville Evan Espinoza;Bentonville Brock McRae;Bentonville Lukas Pabst;Bentonville Ethan Ives;Bryant Bresner Austin;Bryant Ammon Henderson;Bryant Austin Sharp;Cabot Brendan Czerwonka;Cabot Evan Ford;Cabot Parker Benefield;Cabot Seth Prunty;Cabot Riley Reed;Cabot Hayden Partain;Cedarville Carter Betts;Fayetteville Anton Michna;Fayetteville Steven Mantey;Fayetteville Caedmon Kyles;Genoa Central Tono Mendez ;Green Forest Jacob McMahan;Green Forest Bryant Pelkey;Springdale Har-Ber Brad Baker;Heber Springs Landon Johnson;Heber Springs Dalton McCollum;Heber Springs Parker Hill;Heber Springs Brandon Tate;Heber Springs Zeke McCain;Lake Hamilton Jack Keeling;Lake Hamilton Carter Manatt;Lake Hamilton Garrett Horton;Lake Hamilton Elijah Rich;Lincoln Andrew Helms;Little Rock Central Reece Forrest;Little Rock Central Darren Blount;Mountain Home Lawson Stockton;Mountain Home Whit Lawrence;Mountain Home Gage Hershberger;Mountain Home Tylor Firment ;Mountain Home Hunter Prels;Mountain Home Case Dure;Mountain Home Walter Hendricks;Searcy Tyler Lemley;Van Buren David Adams;Vilonia Girls Mikayla Shaw;Bald Knob Olivia Orr;Bryant Ashlyn Wilson;Cabot Ashley Killingsworth;Cabot Grace Bing;Cabot Madison Holloway;Conway Grace Litzinger;Fayetteville Nataly Nailing;Fayetteville Corrin Bowen;Fayetteville Morganne Browning;Fayetteville Jessica Rateluff;Genoa Central Macie Cash;Greenwood Riley Schmitz;Greenwood Savi Davidson;Harrison Avery Davis;Harrison Sophia Lawrence;Heber Springs Katia Rubio;Heber Springs Jillian Herring;Heber Springs Kaitlyn Banks;Jonesboro Kellen Church;Jonesboro Mary Elizabeth Bailey;Jonesboro Kellen Church;Jonesboro Mary Beth Bailey;Jonesboro Katherine Scalzo;Lake Hamilton Jessica Jennings;Lake Hamilton Kate Barnes;Little Rock Christian Vivian Pryor;Manila Marcie Cudworth;Mountain Home Ashlynn Martin;Mountain Home Abby Martin;Mountain Home Bella Bevel;Mountain Home Olivia Hancock;Paragould Olivia Hancock;Paragould Cassidy Mooneyhan;Pea Ridge Chiane Nesbitt;Russellville Lauren Godwin;Sheridan Carly Strong;Sheridan Mackenzie Moring;Sheridan Avery Aquino;Valley View Reese Owens;Valley View Reese McMillan;Valley View Amberlie Ming;Van Buren Bryn Westby;Vilonia Lauren Millikin;Vilonia Shelby Duncan;Vilonia Class 6A all-state team BOYS Chas Nimrod;Bentonville Colby Ried;Bentonville Garrett Clifford;Bentonville Daniel Graham;Bentonville Dylan Mayberry;Bentonville Carlos Hall;Bentonville West Nick Whitlatch;Bentonville West Tyrone Luckett;Bentonville West Walker Williams;Bentonville West Josh Warren;Cabot Parker Benefield;Cabot Ian Bush;Conway Gunter Campbell;Conway Ethan Kailey;Conway John Sutton;Conway Sam Fischer;Fayetteville Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville Carter Betts;Fayetteville Jack Williams;Fayetteville Jackson Stobaugh;Fayetteville Sam Hurley;Fayetteville Taveon Williamson;Fayetteville Reuben Reina;Springdale Har-Ber Woyn Chatmon;Little Rock Central Gavin Pitts;Rogers DuVuiry Robinson;Rogers Joshua Workman;Rogers Garrett Chrisman;Rogers Joshuah Shepherd;Rogers RJ Long;Rogers Girls Emily Robinson;Bentonville Lydia Pehlman;Bentonville Kaitlyn Mitzner;Bentonville Elizabeth Heffernan;Bentonville Chelsea Jorgensen;Bentonville Madison Galindo;Bentonville Sophia Hinkebein;Bentonville Sydney Billington;Bentonville Alexis Matlock;Bentonville Sydney Suggs;Bentonville Shonyea Lind;Bentonville Kelsey Ross;Bentonville Ashtyn Richman;Bentonville West Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville Hannah Estes;Fayetteville Janet Fu;Fayetteville Mary Margaret Harris;Fayetteville Grace Litzinger;Fayetteville Carson Wasemiller;Fayetteville Kinleigh Hall;Springdale Har-Ber Kamaria Russell;Little Rock Central Grace Lueders;Rogers Ali Nachtigal;Rogers Cassidy Bennet;Rogers Alexa Wright;Rogers Samantha Todd;Rogers Adelina Means;Rogers Class 5A all-state team BOYS Maverick Payne;Beebe Connor Goss;Beebe Dylan Burnham;Benton William Swecker;Lake Hamilton Zeke McCain;Lake Hamilton Hunter Johnson;Lake Hamilton Cade Clark;Hot Springs Lakeside Chance Cross;Hot Springs Lakeside Levi Dugger;Hot Springs Lakeside Evan Lockwood;Hot Springs Lakeside Caiden Ingram;Hot Springs Lakeside Tyler Melton;Maumelle Jacob Pyeatt;Mountain Home Will Glass;Nettleton Joesee Perkins;Nettleton Ja’keylen Haney;LR Parkview Caden Lemley;Russellville Maurice Rhode;Russellville Skyler Thomas;Russellville Jalen Payne;Russellville Keegan Soucie;Siloam Springs Carson Lenser;Vilonia NIck Lewis;Vilonia Tyler Moran;Vilonia Brayden Matyja;Vilonia David Adams;Vilonia Brandon Raulston;Vilonia Draven Smith;Vilonia Girls Sakari Faulkner;Benton Macie Cash;Greenwood Taylor Koeth;Greenwood Takiria Brown;Jonesboro Mary Beth Bailey;Jonesboro Olivia Pielemeier;Lake Hamilton Maylin Reyes;Lake Hamilton MacKenzie Cronin;Lake Hamilton Katherine Scalzo;Lake Hamilton Meighan Mears;Lake Hamilton Mahayla Swayze;Lake Hamilton Cindy Gonzalez;Russellville Maliha Crockett;Searcy Carly Strong;Sheridan Lauren Godwin;Sheridan Mackenzie Moring;Sheridan Felicity Watkins;Sylvan Hills Paige Lambert;Sylvan Hills Asya Dandridge;Sylvan Hills Jordan Sanders;Sylvan Hills Skylar Payton;Sylvan Hills Zoe Strong;Sylvan Hills Shelby Duncan;Vilonia Laynie White;Vilonia Harlee Heath;Vilonia Shelby Duncan;Vilonia Emma Buck;Vilonia Evy McKissack;Vilonia Lauren Millikin;Vilonia Sydney Huff;Vilonia Shelby Duncan;Vilonia Maylee Leach;Vilonia Trinidee Hampton;West Memphis Class 4A all-state team BOYS Michael Powell;Clarksville James Hampton;Crossett Dewayne Ashford;Crossett Marquez Ester;De Queen Miguel Diaz;De Queen Anthony Sanchez;De Queen Ezequil Gonzalez;De Queen Enrique Zapata;De Queen Zach Akridge;Farmington Trace South;Farmington Jacob Trueman;Gentry Zac Jarnagan;Gentry Caleb Brown;Gravette Gavin Cantrell;Harrison Ladainian Hendrix;Nashville Randy Ortiz;Nashville Ty Basiliere;Nashville Kendrix Holcomb;Nashville Hollis Mullins;Nashville Kelvin Flowers;Nashville Oliver Ortiz;Nashville Patrick Elliott;Pea Ridge Josiah Small;Pea Ridge Zach Woods;Pea Ridge Adam Trammell;Pea Ridge Lance Nunley;Pea Ridge Cade Mann;Pea Ridge Kevin Vasquez;Pea Ridge Levi Schultz;Pea Ridge Logan Spears;Pea Ridge Brian Lemm;Pocahontas Jacob Austin;Valley View Avery Aquino;Valley View Girls Kate Powell;Berryville Haven Calavitta;Dardanelle Josie Burke;De Queen Lynley Bowen;Farmington ShaMya Futrell;Forrest City Mikey Larson;Gravette Tia Berger;Gravette Gracie Berger;Gravette Charlie Qualls;Gravette Ella Brandt;Harrison Genesis Curtis;Hope Anna Woolsey;Ozark Cassidy Mooneyhan;Pea Ridge Blakelee Winn;Pea Ridge Kynley Burton;Pea Ridge Kamree Dye;Pea Ridge Olivia McCracken;Pea Ridge Madison Smith;Pea Ridge Kyleigh Pruitt;Pea Ridge Harmony Reynolds;Pea Ridge Liz Vazques;Pea Ridge Dallice White;Pea Ridge Ali Ward;Pocahontas Kendal Minton;Valley View Sophey Pope;Valley View Reese McMillan;Valley View Reese Owens;Valley View Madden Rogers;Valley View Elise Knight;Valley View Class 3A all-state team BOYS Vincent Jones;Ashdown Rocky Ross;Booneville Evan Schlinker;Booneville Luke Walling;Cave City Trace Knight;Clinton Weston Amos;Clinton Austin Drake;Clinton Ethen Drake;Clinton Matthew Gonzales;Clinton Austin Drake;Clinton Weston Amos;Clinton Ryan Jones;Clinton Trevor Shumate;Elkins Dalton Jones;Genoa Central Caedmon Kyles;Genoa Central Eli Rich;Lincoln Connor Jackson;Manila Alex George;Prescott Dexter Crockett;Smackover Bryson Bailey;Waldron Gabino Grano;Waldron Drake Carnley;Waldron Ryan Gregerson;West Fork Greg Burney;West Fork Jonathan Estridge;West Fork Matthew Brownmiller;West Fork Girls Joleigh Tate;Booneville Annelina Tuempel;Cedarville Chloe Morrow;Cedarville Lena Gaspar;Elkins Brooke Wyatt;Fountain Lake Aubrey Campos;Greenland Campbell Hill;Greenland Anna Hendrix;Greenland Gwyneth Johnson;Greenland Jill Robertson;Jessieville Juliah Rodgers;Jessieville Abigale Pickering;Jessieville Sadie Roberts;Mansfield Skylynn Harris;Mansfield Selena Thurman;Rivercrest Ryleigh Anschutz;Waldron Maria Grano;Waldron Jasmine Nelson;Waldron Molly Richmond;Waldron Stephanie Sexton;Waldron Constance Richmond;Waldron Hannah Jeffries;Waldron Nealie DenHerder;West Fork Class 1A-2A all-state team BOYS Trysten Richey;Acorn Justice Neufeld;Acorn Daniel Norman;Acorn Allen Li;Acorn Issac Tedder;Acorn Jaxon Walker;Caddo Hills Josh Tibbs;Conway Christian Aidan Rheay;Haas Hall Academy Jacob Smithpeters;Haas Hall Academy Cooper Keese;Haas Hall Rogers Cedric Williams;Lafayette County Tyrekus Davis;Lafayette County Corthrez Davis;Lafayette County Colbi Hammontree;Lafayette County Nehemiah Miller;Lafayette County Tatum Scott;Magazine Caleb Hyatt;Magazine Jacob Cantrell;Quitman Braden Cox;Sloan-Hendrix Nathan Jackson;Sloan-Hendrix Xander Gholson;Sloan-Hendrix Davis Smith;Sloan-Hendrix Rhett Nelson;Trinity Christian Girls Anna Cantrell;Abundant Life Haley Shourd;Conway Christian Destiny Mejia;Decatur Bronwyn Berry;Decatur Olivia Verser;Decatur Heidi Baranauskas;Haas Hall-Rogers Shaye Rogers;Johnson County Westside Lara Hicks;Johnson County Westside Chloe Bates;Johnson County Westside Cortland Gilbert;Johnson County Westside Kenzie Patton;Johnson County Westside Gracie Domerese;Johnson County Westside Bailey Waln;Johnson County Westside Taryn Leslie;Magazine Becca Beard;Maumelle Charter Audra Blevins;Melbourne Annaleise Morales;Northwest Arkansas Classical Shelby Whitehurst;Omaha Makayla Gosha;Sloan-Hendrix Autumn Smith;Sloan-Hendrix Macy Mc Lean;Trinity Christian

The recognition comes after some texts were shared between Fayetteville track Coach Drew Yoakum, who serves as the state indoor track meet director, and ATCA President Chris Beavert of Cabot. The ATCA board, which consists of many of the state's current coaches and some former track coaches, then came up with a procedure to give out its awards.

"We texted each other one day and said we needed to do this," Yoakum said. "We think it's a great deal for our kids and an opportunity to recognize some kids in Arkansas.

"There are 300-plus kids that are going to be honored through the coaches association for their achievement, which I think is great at this time. We're trying to keep track important and honoring some kids that might not have been honored during this time."

The all-Arkansas team includes 14 boys and 16 girls throughout the state and in all classifications based on how well they performed -- in scoring points for their respective team, as well as national rankings -- during the 2019-20 indoor season. The all-Arkansas academic team recognizes athletes who have a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average and scored at least a 25 on the ACT.

A new award, the all-state team, is one similar to the one the Arkansas Activities Association hands out once the track season is completed. Those who were named to this list, which is broken down by classification, had to win or finish second in any event during the state indoor track meets.

"Due to the pandemic, we have made many adjustments to our process," Beavert said in a news release. "During this time of hardship, we wanted to give our high school athletes something positive about their track and field season, even though many schools didn't have an opportunity to run any outdoor meets."

The ATCA normally hands out awards during its annual banquet, which is usually held in June at Little Rock. That will not take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so those who earned their respective honors will receive a certificate.

Sports on 05/21/2020