Track coaches group decides to honor athletes

The state's best high school track and field athletes will be recognized this spring, even though a majority of them never performed during a single outdoor meet this year.
The Arkansas Track Coaches Association elected to honor athletes for how well they performed during the state indoor track meets, as well as their academic achievements. About 1,900 athletes from 108 schools in all classifications competed in the indoor meets, which were held Feb. 28-29 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.
At a glance
ARKANSAS TRACK COACHES ASSOCIATION AWARDS
All-Arkansas track and field team
BOYS
Cade Clark;Benton
Daniel Graham;Bentonville
Marquez Ester;De Queen
Trace South;Farmington
Carter Betts;Fayetteville
Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville
Caedmon Kyles;Genoa Central
Reuben Reina;Springdale Har-Ber
Cedric Williams;Lafayette County
Hunter Johnson;Lake Hamilton
Woyn Chatmon;Little Rock Central
Joesee Perkins;Nettleton
Carson Lenser;Vilonia
Draven Smith;Vilonia
Girls
Sydney Suggs;Bentonville
Sydney Billington;Bentonville
Grace Litzinger;Fayetteville
Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville
Jackson Keese;Haas Hall-Rogers
Heidi Baranauakas;Haas Hall-Rogers
Jill Robertson;Jessieville
Kamaria Russell;Little Rock Central
Stadia Hayes;Magnolia
Becca Beard;Maumelle Charter
Cassidy Mooneyhan;Pea Ridge
Blakelee Winn;Pea Ridge
Ali Nachtigal;Rogers
Grace Leuders;Rogers
Lauren Godwin ;Sheridan
Carly Strong;Sheridan
Track and field academic team
BOYS
Kelby Webb;Bald Knob
Cade Clark;Benton
Parker Dunham;Bentonville
Cameron Dalton;Bentonville
Austin Cranna;Bentonville
Evan Espinoza;Bentonville
Brock McRae;Bentonville
Lukas Pabst;Bentonville
Ethan Ives;Bryant
Bresner Austin;Bryant
Ammon Henderson;Bryant
Austin Sharp;Cabot
Brendan Czerwonka;Cabot
Evan Ford;Cabot
Parker Benefield;Cabot
Seth Prunty;Cabot
Riley Reed;Cabot
Hayden Partain;Cedarville
Carter Betts;Fayetteville
Anton Michna;Fayetteville
Steven Mantey;Fayetteville
Caedmon Kyles;Genoa Central
Tono Mendez ;Green Forest
Jacob McMahan;Green Forest
Bryant Pelkey;Springdale Har-Ber
Brad Baker;Heber Springs
Landon Johnson;Heber Springs
Dalton McCollum;Heber Springs
Parker Hill;Heber Springs
Brandon Tate;Heber Springs
Zeke McCain;Lake Hamilton
Jack Keeling;Lake Hamilton
Carter Manatt;Lake Hamilton
Garrett Horton;Lake Hamilton
Elijah Rich;Lincoln
Andrew Helms;Little Rock Central
Reece Forrest;Little Rock Central
Darren Blount;Mountain Home
Lawson Stockton;Mountain Home
Whit Lawrence;Mountain Home
Gage Hershberger;Mountain Home
Tylor Firment ;Mountain Home
Hunter Prels;Mountain Home
Case Dure;Mountain Home
Walter Hendricks;Searcy
Tyler Lemley;Van Buren
David Adams;Vilonia
Girls
Mikayla Shaw;Bald Knob
Olivia Orr;Bryant
Ashlyn Wilson;Cabot
Ashley Killingsworth;Cabot
Grace Bing;Cabot
Madison Holloway;Conway
Grace Litzinger;Fayetteville
Nataly Nailing;Fayetteville
Corrin Bowen;Fayetteville
Morganne Browning;Fayetteville
Jessica Rateluff;Genoa Central
Macie Cash;Greenwood
Riley Schmitz;Greenwood
Savi Davidson;Harrison
Avery Davis;Harrison
Sophia Lawrence;Heber Springs
Katia Rubio;Heber Springs
Jillian Herring;Heber Springs
Kaitlyn Banks;Jonesboro
Kellen Church;Jonesboro
Mary Elizabeth Bailey;Jonesboro
Mary Beth Bailey;Jonesboro
Katherine Scalzo;Lake Hamilton
Jessica Jennings;Lake Hamilton
Kate Barnes;Little Rock Christian
Vivian Pryor;Manila
Marcie Cudworth;Mountain Home
Ashlynn Martin;Mountain Home
Abby Martin;Mountain Home
Bella Bevel;Mountain Home
Olivia Hancock;Paragould
Cassidy Mooneyhan;Pea Ridge
Chiane Nesbitt;Russellville
Lauren Godwin;Sheridan
Carly Strong;Sheridan
Mackenzie Moring;Sheridan
Avery Aquino;Valley View
Reese Owens;Valley View
Reese McMillan;Valley View
Amberlie Ming;Van Buren
Bryn Westby;Vilonia
Lauren Millikin;Vilonia
Shelby Duncan;Vilonia
Class 6A all-state team
BOYS
Chas Nimrod;Bentonville
Colby Ried;Bentonville
Garrett Clifford;Bentonville
Daniel Graham;Bentonville
Dylan Mayberry;Bentonville
Carlos Hall;Bentonville West
Nick Whitlatch;Bentonville West
Tyrone Luckett;Bentonville West
Walker Williams;Bentonville West
Josh Warren;Cabot
Parker Benefield;Cabot
Ian Bush;Conway
Gunter Campbell;Conway
Ethan Kailey;Conway
John Sutton;Conway
Sam Fischer;Fayetteville
Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville
Carter Betts;Fayetteville
Jack Williams;Fayetteville
Jackson Stobaugh;Fayetteville
Sam Hurley;Fayetteville
Taveon Williamson;Fayetteville
Reuben Reina;Springdale Har-Ber
Woyn Chatmon;Little Rock Central
Gavin Pitts;Rogers
DuVuiry Robinson;Rogers
Joshua Workman;Rogers
Garrett Chrisman;Rogers
Joshuah Shepherd;Rogers
RJ Long;Rogers
Girls
Emily Robinson;Bentonville
Lydia Pehlman;Bentonville
Kaitlyn Mitzner;Bentonville
Elizabeth Heffernan;Bentonville
Chelsea Jorgensen;Bentonville
Madison Galindo;Bentonville
Sophia Hinkebein;Bentonville
Sydney Billington;Bentonville
Alexis Matlock;Bentonville
Sydney Suggs;Bentonville
Shonyea Lind;Bentonville
Kelsey Ross;Bentonville
Ashtyn Richman;Bentonville West
Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville
Hannah Estes;Fayetteville
Janet Fu;Fayetteville
Mary Margaret Harris;Fayetteville
Grace Litzinger;Fayetteville
Carson Wasemiller;Fayetteville
Kinleigh Hall;Springdale Har-Ber
Kamaria Russell;Little Rock Central
Grace Lueders;Rogers
Ali Nachtigal;Rogers
Cassidy Bennet;Rogers
Alexa Wright;Rogers
Samantha Todd;Rogers
Adelina Means;Rogers
Class 5A all-state team
BOYS
Maverick Payne;Beebe
Connor Goss;Beebe
Dylan Burnham;Benton
William Swecker;Lake Hamilton
Zeke McCain;Lake Hamilton
Hunter Johnson;Lake Hamilton
Cade Clark;Hot Springs Lakeside
Chance Cross;Hot Springs Lakeside
Levi Dugger;Hot Springs Lakeside
Evan Lockwood;Hot Springs Lakeside
Caiden Ingram;Hot Springs Lakeside
Tyler Melton;Maumelle
Jacob Pyeatt;Mountain Home
Will Glass;Nettleton
Joesee Perkins;Nettleton
Ja’keylen Haney;LR Parkview
Caden Lemley;Russellville
Maurice Rhode;Russellville
Skyler Thomas;Russellville
Jalen Payne;Russellville
Keegan Soucie;Siloam Springs
Carson Lenser;Vilonia
NIck Lewis;Vilonia
Tyler Moran;Vilonia
Brayden Matyja;Vilonia
David Adams;Vilonia
Brandon Raulston;Vilonia
Draven Smith;Vilonia
Girls
Sakari Faulkner;Benton
Macie Cash;Greenwood
Taylor Koeth;Greenwood
Takiria Brown;Jonesboro
Mary Beth Bailey;Jonesboro
Olivia Pielemeier;Lake Hamilton
Maylin Reyes;Lake Hamilton
MacKenzie Cronin;Lake Hamilton
Katherine Scalzo;Lake Hamilton
Meighan Mears;Lake Hamilton
Mahayla Swayze;Lake Hamilton
Cindy Gonzalez;Russellville
Maliha Crockett;Searcy
Carly Strong;Sheridan
Lauren Godwin;Sheridan
Mackenzie Moring;Sheridan
Felicity Watkins;Sylvan Hills
Paige Lambert;Sylvan Hills
Asya Dandridge;Sylvan Hills
Jordan Sanders;Sylvan Hills
Skylar Payton;Sylvan Hills
Zoe Strong;Sylvan Hills
Shelby Duncan;Vilonia
Laynie White;Vilonia
Harlee Heath;Vilonia
Emma Buck;Vilonia
Evy McKissack;Vilonia
Lauren Millikin;Vilonia
Sydney Huff;Vilonia
Maylee Leach;Vilonia
Trinidee Hampton;West Memphis
Class 4A all-state team
BOYS
Michael Powell;Clarksville
James Hampton;Crossett
Dewayne Ashford;Crossett
Marquez Ester;De Queen
Miguel Diaz;De Queen
Anthony Sanchez;De Queen
Ezequil Gonzalez;De Queen
Enrique Zapata;De Queen
Zach Akridge;Farmington
Trace South;Farmington
Jacob Trueman;Gentry
Zac Jarnagan;Gentry
Caleb Brown;Gravette
Gavin Cantrell;Harrison
Ladainian Hendrix;Nashville
Randy Ortiz;Nashville
Ty Basiliere;Nashville
Kendrix Holcomb;Nashville
Hollis Mullins;Nashville
Kelvin Flowers;Nashville
Oliver Ortiz;Nashville
Patrick Elliott;Pea Ridge
Josiah Small;Pea Ridge
Zach Woods;Pea Ridge
Adam Trammell;Pea Ridge
Lance Nunley;Pea Ridge
Cade Mann;Pea Ridge
Kevin Vasquez;Pea Ridge
Levi Schultz;Pea Ridge
Logan Spears;Pea Ridge
Brian Lemm;Pocahontas
Jacob Austin;Valley View
Avery Aquino;Valley View
Girls
Kate Powell;Berryville
Haven Calavitta;Dardanelle
Josie Burke;De Queen
Lynley Bowen;Farmington
ShaMya Futrell;Forrest City
Mikey Larson;Gravette
Tia Berger;Gravette
Gracie Berger;Gravette
Charlie Qualls;Gravette
Ella Brandt;Harrison
Genesis Curtis;Hope
Anna Woolsey;Ozark
Cassidy Mooneyhan;Pea Ridge
Blakelee Winn;Pea Ridge
Kynley Burton;Pea Ridge
Kamree Dye;Pea Ridge
Olivia McCracken;Pea Ridge
Madison Smith;Pea Ridge
Kyleigh Pruitt;Pea Ridge
Harmony Reynolds;Pea Ridge
Liz Vazques;Pea Ridge
Dallice White;Pea Ridge
Ali Ward;Pocahontas
Kendal Minton;Valley View
Sophey Pope;Valley View
Reese McMillan;Valley View
Reese Owens;Valley View
Madden Rogers;Valley View
Elise Knight;Valley View
Class 3A all-state team
BOYS
Vincent Jones;Ashdown
Rocky Ross;Booneville
Evan Schlinker;Booneville
Luke Walling;Cave City
Trace Knight;Clinton
Weston Amos;Clinton
Austin Drake;Clinton
Ethen Drake;Clinton
Matthew Gonzales;Clinton
Ryan Jones;Clinton
Trevor Shumate;Elkins
Dalton Jones;Genoa Central
Caedmon Kyles;Genoa Central
Eli Rich;Lincoln
Connor Jackson;Manila
Alex George;Prescott
Dexter Crockett;Smackover
Bryson Bailey;Waldron
Gabino Grano;Waldron
Drake Carnley;Waldron
Ryan Gregerson;West Fork
Greg Burney;West Fork
Jonathan Estridge;West Fork
Matthew Brownmiller;West Fork
Girls
Joleigh Tate;Booneville
Annelina Tuempel;Cedarville
Chloe Morrow;Cedarville
Lena Gaspar;Elkins
Brooke Wyatt;Fountain Lake
Aubrey Campos;Greenland
Campbell Hill;Greenland
Anna Hendrix;Greenland
Gwyneth Johnson;Greenland
Jill Robertson;Jessieville
Juliah Rodgers;Jessieville
Abigale Pickering;Jessieville
Sadie Roberts;Mansfield
Skylynn Harris;Mansfield
Selena Thurman;Rivercrest
Ryleigh Anschutz;Waldron
Maria Grano;Waldron
Jasmine Nelson;Waldron
Molly Richmond;Waldron
Stephanie Sexton;Waldron
Constance Richmond;Waldron
Hannah Jeffries;Waldron
Nealie DenHerder;West Fork
Class 1A-2A all-state team
BOYS
Trysten Richey;Acorn
Justice Neufeld;Acorn
Daniel Norman;Acorn
Allen Li;Acorn
Issac Tedder;Acorn
Jaxon Walker;Caddo Hills
Josh Tibbs;Conway Christian
Aidan Rheay;Haas Hall Academy
Jacob Smithpeters;Haas Hall Academy
Cooper Keese;Haas Hall Rogers
Cedric Williams;Lafayette County
Tyrekus Davis;Lafayette County
Corthrez Davis;Lafayette County
Colbi Hammontree;Lafayette County
Nehemiah Miller;Lafayette County
Tatum Scott;Magazine
Caleb Hyatt;Magazine
Jacob Cantrell;Quitman
Braden Cox;Sloan-Hendrix
Nathan Jackson;Sloan-Hendrix
Xander Gholson;Sloan-Hendrix
Davis Smith;Sloan-Hendrix
Rhett Nelson;Trinity Christian
Girls
Anna Cantrell;Abundant Life
Haley Shourd;Conway Christian
Destiny Mejia;Decatur
Bronwyn Berry;Decatur
Olivia Verser;Decatur
Heidi Baranauskas;Haas Hall-Rogers
Shaye Rogers;Johnson County Westside
Lara Hicks;Johnson County Westside
Chloe Bates;Johnson County Westside
Cortland Gilbert;Johnson County Westside
Kenzie Patton;Johnson County Westside
Gracie Domerese;Johnson County Westside
Bailey Waln;Johnson County Westside
Taryn Leslie;Magazine
Becca Beard;Maumelle Charter
Audra Blevins;Melbourne
Annaleise Morales;Northwest Arkansas Classical
Shelby Whitehurst;Omaha
Makayla Gosha;Sloan-Hendrix
Autumn Smith;Sloan-Hendrix
Macy Mc Lean;Trinity Christian
The recognition comes after some texts were shared between Fayetteville track Coach Drew Yoakum, who serves as the state indoor track meet director, and ATCA President Chris Beavert of Cabot. The ATCA board, which consists of many of the state's current coaches and some former track coaches, then came up with a procedure to give out its awards.
"We texted each other one day and said we needed to do this," Yoakum said. "We think it's a great deal for our kids and an opportunity to recognize some kids in Arkansas.
"There are 300-plus kids that are going to be honored through the coaches association for their achievement, which I think is great at this time. We're trying to keep track important and honoring some kids that might not have been honored during this time."
The all-Arkansas team includes 14 boys and 16 girls throughout the state and in all classifications based on how well they performed -- in scoring points for their respective team, as well as national rankings -- during the 2019-20 indoor season. The all-Arkansas academic team recognizes athletes who have a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average and scored at least a 25 on the ACT.
A new award, the all-state team, is one similar to the one the Arkansas Activities Association hands out once the track season is completed. Those who were named to this list, which is broken down by classification, had to win or finish second in any event during the state indoor track meets.
"Due to the pandemic, we have made many adjustments to our process," Beavert said in a news release. "During this time of hardship, we wanted to give our high school athletes something positive about their track and field season, even though many schools didn't have an opportunity to run any outdoor meets."
The ATCA normally hands out awards during its annual banquet, which is usually held in June at Little Rock. That will not take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so those who earned their respective honors will receive a certificate.
Sports on 05/21/2020
Print Headline: Track coaches group decides to honor athletes