Track coaches group decides to honor athletes

by Henry Apple | Today at 2:20 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Sydney Billington of Bentonville celebrates Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after setting a state record at 5 feet, 10 inches, in the high jump during the 5A/6A State Indoor Track and Field Championships in the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

The state's best high school track and field athletes will be recognized this spring, even though a majority of them never performed during a single outdoor meet this year.

The Arkansas Track Coaches Association elected to honor athletes for how well they performed during the state indoor track meets, as well as their academic achievements. About 1,900 athletes from 108 schools in all classifications competed in the indoor meets, which were held Feb. 28-29 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.

At a glance

ARKANSAS TRACK COACHES ASSOCIATION AWARDS

All-Arkansas track and field team

BOYS

Cade Clark;Benton

Daniel Graham;Bentonville

Marquez Ester;De Queen

Trace South;Farmington

Carter Betts;Fayetteville

Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville

Caedmon Kyles;Genoa Central

Reuben Reina;Springdale Har-Ber

Cedric Williams;Lafayette County

Hunter Johnson;Lake Hamilton

Woyn Chatmon;Little Rock Central

Joesee Perkins;Nettleton

Carson Lenser;Vilonia

Draven Smith;Vilonia

Girls

Sydney Suggs;Bentonville

Sydney Billington;Bentonville

Grace Litzinger;Fayetteville

Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville

Jackson Keese;Haas Hall-Rogers

Heidi Baranauakas;Haas Hall-Rogers

Jill Robertson;Jessieville

Kamaria Russell;Little Rock Central

Stadia Hayes;Magnolia

Becca Beard;Maumelle Charter

Cassidy Mooneyhan;Pea Ridge

Blakelee Winn;Pea Ridge

Ali Nachtigal;Rogers

Grace Leuders;Rogers

Lauren Godwin ;Sheridan

Carly Strong;Sheridan

Track and field academic team

BOYS

Kelby Webb;Bald Knob

Cade Clark;Benton

Parker Dunham;Bentonville

Cameron Dalton;Bentonville

Austin Cranna;Bentonville

Evan Espinoza;Bentonville

Brock McRae;Bentonville

Lukas Pabst;Bentonville

Ethan Ives;Bryant

Bresner Austin;Bryant

Ammon Henderson;Bryant

Austin Sharp;Cabot

Brendan Czerwonka;Cabot

Evan Ford;Cabot

Parker Benefield;Cabot

Seth Prunty;Cabot

Riley Reed;Cabot

Hayden Partain;Cedarville

Carter Betts;Fayetteville

Anton Michna;Fayetteville

Steven Mantey;Fayetteville

Caedmon Kyles;Genoa Central

Tono Mendez ;Green Forest

Jacob McMahan;Green Forest

Bryant Pelkey;Springdale Har-Ber

Brad Baker;Heber Springs

Landon Johnson;Heber Springs

Dalton McCollum;Heber Springs

Parker Hill;Heber Springs

Brandon Tate;Heber Springs

Zeke McCain;Lake Hamilton

Jack Keeling;Lake Hamilton

Carter Manatt;Lake Hamilton

Garrett Horton;Lake Hamilton

Elijah Rich;Lincoln

Andrew Helms;Little Rock Central

Reece Forrest;Little Rock Central

Darren Blount;Mountain Home

Lawson Stockton;Mountain Home

Whit Lawrence;Mountain Home

Gage Hershberger;Mountain Home

Tylor Firment ;Mountain Home

Hunter Prels;Mountain Home

Case Dure;Mountain Home

Walter Hendricks;Searcy

Tyler Lemley;Van Buren

David Adams;Vilonia

Girls

Mikayla Shaw;Bald Knob

Olivia Orr;Bryant

Ashlyn Wilson;Cabot

Ashley Killingsworth;Cabot

Grace Bing;Cabot

Madison Holloway;Conway

Grace Litzinger;Fayetteville

Nataly Nailing;Fayetteville

Corrin Bowen;Fayetteville

Morganne Browning;Fayetteville

Jessica Rateluff;Genoa Central

Macie Cash;Greenwood

Riley Schmitz;Greenwood

Savi Davidson;Harrison

Avery Davis;Harrison

Sophia Lawrence;Heber Springs

Katia Rubio;Heber Springs

Jillian Herring;Heber Springs

Kaitlyn Banks;Jonesboro

Kellen Church;Jonesboro

Mary Elizabeth Bailey;Jonesboro

Katherine Scalzo;Lake Hamilton

Jessica Jennings;Lake Hamilton

Kate Barnes;Little Rock Christian

Vivian Pryor;Manila

Marcie Cudworth;Mountain Home

Ashlynn Martin;Mountain Home

Abby Martin;Mountain Home

Bella Bevel;Mountain Home

Olivia Hancock;Paragould

Cassidy Mooneyhan;Pea Ridge

Chiane Nesbitt;Russellville

Lauren Godwin;Sheridan

Carly Strong;Sheridan

Mackenzie Moring;Sheridan

Avery Aquino;Valley View

Reese Owens;Valley View

Reese McMillan;Valley View

Amberlie Ming;Van Buren

Bryn Westby;Vilonia

Lauren Millikin;Vilonia

Shelby Duncan;Vilonia

Class 6A all-state team

BOYS

Chas Nimrod;Bentonville

Colby Ried;Bentonville

Garrett Clifford;Bentonville

Daniel Graham;Bentonville

Dylan Mayberry;Bentonville

Carlos Hall;Bentonville West

Nick Whitlatch;Bentonville West

Tyrone Luckett;Bentonville West

Walker Williams;Bentonville West

Josh Warren;Cabot

Parker Benefield;Cabot

Ian Bush;Conway

Gunter Campbell;Conway

Ethan Kailey;Conway

John Sutton;Conway

Sam Fischer;Fayetteville

Isaiah Sategna;Fayetteville

Carter Betts;Fayetteville

Jack Williams;Fayetteville

Jackson Stobaugh;Fayetteville

Sam Hurley;Fayetteville

Taveon Williamson;Fayetteville

Reuben Reina;Springdale Har-Ber

Woyn Chatmon;Little Rock Central

Gavin Pitts;Rogers

DuVuiry Robinson;Rogers

Joshua Workman;Rogers

Garrett Chrisman;Rogers

Joshuah Shepherd;Rogers

RJ Long;Rogers

Girls

Emily Robinson;Bentonville

Lydia Pehlman;Bentonville

Kaitlyn Mitzner;Bentonville

Elizabeth Heffernan;Bentonville

Chelsea Jorgensen;Bentonville

Madison Galindo;Bentonville

Sophia Hinkebein;Bentonville

Sydney Billington;Bentonville

Alexis Matlock;Bentonville

Sydney Suggs;Bentonville

Shonyea Lind;Bentonville

Kelsey Ross;Bentonville

Ashtyn Richman;Bentonville West

Kessiah Bemis;Fayetteville

Hannah Estes;Fayetteville

Janet Fu;Fayetteville

Mary Margaret Harris;Fayetteville

Grace Litzinger;Fayetteville

Carson Wasemiller;Fayetteville

Kinleigh Hall;Springdale Har-Ber

Kamaria Russell;Little Rock Central

Grace Lueders;Rogers

Ali Nachtigal;Rogers

Cassidy Bennet;Rogers

Alexa Wright;Rogers

Samantha Todd;Rogers

Adelina Means;Rogers

Class 5A all-state team

BOYS

Maverick Payne;Beebe

Connor Goss;Beebe

Dylan Burnham;Benton

William Swecker;Lake Hamilton

Zeke McCain;Lake Hamilton

Hunter Johnson;Lake Hamilton

Cade Clark;Hot Springs Lakeside

Chance Cross;Hot Springs Lakeside

Levi Dugger;Hot Springs Lakeside

Evan Lockwood;Hot Springs Lakeside

Caiden Ingram;Hot Springs Lakeside

Tyler Melton;Maumelle

Jacob Pyeatt;Mountain Home

Will Glass;Nettleton

Joesee Perkins;Nettleton

Ja’keylen Haney;LR Parkview

Caden Lemley;Russellville

Maurice Rhode;Russellville

Skyler Thomas;Russellville

Jalen Payne;Russellville

Keegan Soucie;Siloam Springs

Carson Lenser;Vilonia

NIck Lewis;Vilonia

Tyler Moran;Vilonia

Brayden Matyja;Vilonia

David Adams;Vilonia

Brandon Raulston;Vilonia

Draven Smith;Vilonia

Girls

Sakari Faulkner;Benton

Macie Cash;Greenwood

Taylor Koeth;Greenwood

Takiria Brown;Jonesboro

Mary Beth Bailey;Jonesboro

Olivia Pielemeier;Lake Hamilton

Maylin Reyes;Lake Hamilton

MacKenzie Cronin;Lake Hamilton

Katherine Scalzo;Lake Hamilton

Meighan Mears;Lake Hamilton

Mahayla Swayze;Lake Hamilton

Cindy Gonzalez;Russellville

Maliha Crockett;Searcy

Carly Strong;Sheridan

Lauren Godwin;Sheridan

Mackenzie Moring;Sheridan

Felicity Watkins;Sylvan Hills

Paige Lambert;Sylvan Hills

Asya Dandridge;Sylvan Hills

Jordan Sanders;Sylvan Hills

Skylar Payton;Sylvan Hills

Zoe Strong;Sylvan Hills

Shelby Duncan;Vilonia

Laynie White;Vilonia

Harlee Heath;Vilonia

Emma Buck;Vilonia

Evy McKissack;Vilonia

Lauren Millikin;Vilonia

Sydney Huff;Vilonia

Maylee Leach;Vilonia

Trinidee Hampton;West Memphis

Class 4A all-state team

BOYS

Michael Powell;Clarksville

James Hampton;Crossett

Dewayne Ashford;Crossett

Marquez Ester;De Queen

Miguel Diaz;De Queen

Anthony Sanchez;De Queen

Ezequil Gonzalez;De Queen

Enrique Zapata;De Queen

Zach Akridge;Farmington

Trace South;Farmington

Jacob Trueman;Gentry

Zac Jarnagan;Gentry

Caleb Brown;Gravette

Gavin Cantrell;Harrison

Ladainian Hendrix;Nashville

Randy Ortiz;Nashville

Ty Basiliere;Nashville

Kendrix Holcomb;Nashville

Hollis Mullins;Nashville

Kelvin Flowers;Nashville

Oliver Ortiz;Nashville

Patrick Elliott;Pea Ridge

Josiah Small;Pea Ridge

Zach Woods;Pea Ridge

Adam Trammell;Pea Ridge

Lance Nunley;Pea Ridge

Cade Mann;Pea Ridge

Kevin Vasquez;Pea Ridge

Levi Schultz;Pea Ridge

Logan Spears;Pea Ridge

Brian Lemm;Pocahontas

Jacob Austin;Valley View

Avery Aquino;Valley View

Girls

Kate Powell;Berryville

Haven Calavitta;Dardanelle

Josie Burke;De Queen

Lynley Bowen;Farmington

ShaMya Futrell;Forrest City

Mikey Larson;Gravette

Tia Berger;Gravette

Gracie Berger;Gravette

Charlie Qualls;Gravette

Ella Brandt;Harrison

Genesis Curtis;Hope

Anna Woolsey;Ozark

Cassidy Mooneyhan;Pea Ridge

Blakelee Winn;Pea Ridge

Kynley Burton;Pea Ridge

Kamree Dye;Pea Ridge

Olivia McCracken;Pea Ridge

Madison Smith;Pea Ridge

Kyleigh Pruitt;Pea Ridge

Harmony Reynolds;Pea Ridge

Liz Vazques;Pea Ridge

Dallice White;Pea Ridge

Ali Ward;Pocahontas

Kendal Minton;Valley View

Sophey Pope;Valley View

Reese McMillan;Valley View

Reese Owens;Valley View

Madden Rogers;Valley View

Elise Knight;Valley View

Class 3A all-state team

BOYS

Vincent Jones;Ashdown

Rocky Ross;Booneville

Evan Schlinker;Booneville

Luke Walling;Cave City

Trace Knight;Clinton

Weston Amos;Clinton

Austin Drake;Clinton

Ethen Drake;Clinton

Matthew Gonzales;Clinton

Ryan Jones;Clinton

Trevor Shumate;Elkins

Dalton Jones;Genoa Central

Caedmon Kyles;Genoa Central

Eli Rich;Lincoln

Connor Jackson;Manila

Alex George;Prescott

Dexter Crockett;Smackover

Bryson Bailey;Waldron

Gabino Grano;Waldron

Drake Carnley;Waldron

Ryan Gregerson;West Fork

Greg Burney;West Fork

Jonathan Estridge;West Fork

Matthew Brownmiller;West Fork

Girls

Joleigh Tate;Booneville

Annelina Tuempel;Cedarville

Chloe Morrow;Cedarville

Lena Gaspar;Elkins

Brooke Wyatt;Fountain Lake

Aubrey Campos;Greenland

Campbell Hill;Greenland

Anna Hendrix;Greenland

Gwyneth Johnson;Greenland

Jill Robertson;Jessieville

Juliah Rodgers;Jessieville

Abigale Pickering;Jessieville

Sadie Roberts;Mansfield

Skylynn Harris;Mansfield

Selena Thurman;Rivercrest

Ryleigh Anschutz;Waldron

Maria Grano;Waldron

Jasmine Nelson;Waldron

Molly Richmond;Waldron

Stephanie Sexton;Waldron

Constance Richmond;Waldron

Hannah Jeffries;Waldron

Nealie DenHerder;West Fork

Class 1A-2A all-state team

BOYS

Trysten Richey;Acorn

Justice Neufeld;Acorn

Daniel Norman;Acorn

Allen Li;Acorn

Issac Tedder;Acorn

Jaxon Walker;Caddo Hills

Josh Tibbs;Conway Christian

Aidan Rheay;Haas Hall Academy

Jacob Smithpeters;Haas Hall Academy

Cooper Keese;Haas Hall Rogers

Cedric Williams;Lafayette County

Tyrekus Davis;Lafayette County

Corthrez Davis;Lafayette County

Colbi Hammontree;Lafayette County

Nehemiah Miller;Lafayette County

Tatum Scott;Magazine

Caleb Hyatt;Magazine

Jacob Cantrell;Quitman

Braden Cox;Sloan-Hendrix

Nathan Jackson;Sloan-Hendrix

Xander Gholson;Sloan-Hendrix

Davis Smith;Sloan-Hendrix

Rhett Nelson;Trinity Christian

Girls

Anna Cantrell;Abundant Life

Haley Shourd;Conway Christian

Destiny Mejia;Decatur

Bronwyn Berry;Decatur

Olivia Verser;Decatur

Heidi Baranauskas;Haas Hall-Rogers

Shaye Rogers;Johnson County Westside

Lara Hicks;Johnson County Westside

Chloe Bates;Johnson County Westside

Cortland Gilbert;Johnson County Westside

Kenzie Patton;Johnson County Westside

Gracie Domerese;Johnson County Westside

Bailey Waln;Johnson County Westside

Taryn Leslie;Magazine

Becca Beard;Maumelle Charter

Audra Blevins;Melbourne

Annaleise Morales;Northwest Arkansas Classical

Shelby Whitehurst;Omaha

Makayla Gosha;Sloan-Hendrix

Autumn Smith;Sloan-Hendrix

Macy Mc Lean;Trinity Christian

The recognition comes after some texts were shared between Fayetteville track Coach Drew Yoakum, who serves as the state indoor track meet director, and ATCA President Chris Beavert of Cabot. The ATCA board, which consists of many of the state's current coaches and some former track coaches, then came up with a procedure to give out its awards.

"We texted each other one day and said we needed to do this," Yoakum said. "We think it's a great deal for our kids and an opportunity to recognize some kids in Arkansas.

"There are 300-plus kids that are going to be honored through the coaches association for their achievement, which I think is great at this time. We're trying to keep track important and honoring some kids that might not have been honored during this time."

The all-Arkansas team includes 14 boys and 16 girls throughout the state and in all classifications based on how well they performed -- in scoring points for their respective team, as well as national rankings -- during the 2019-20 indoor season. The all-Arkansas academic team recognizes athletes who have a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average and scored at least a 25 on the ACT.

A new award, the all-state team, is one similar to the one the Arkansas Activities Association hands out once the track season is completed. Those who were named to this list, which is broken down by classification, had to win or finish second in any event during the state indoor track meets.

"Due to the pandemic, we have made many adjustments to our process," Beavert said in a news release. "During this time of hardship, we wanted to give our high school athletes something positive about their track and field season, even though many schools didn't have an opportunity to run any outdoor meets."

The ATCA normally hands out awards during its annual banquet, which is usually held in June at Little Rock. That will not take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so those who earned their respective honors will receive a certificate.

05/21/2020

Print Headline: Track coaches group decides to honor athletes

