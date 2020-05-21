Sections
UA trustees approve tuition and fee rates for the fall semester

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 1:28 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kassandra Salazar (left), a sophomore at the University of Arkansas from Rogers, speaks Tuesday, April 5, 2016, to a group of 11th-grade students from Heritage High School in Rogers as they walk past Old Main while on a tour of the university campus in Fayetteville. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo / Andy Shupe)

Tuition and fees will remain flat for the average student in the University of Arkansas System this fall, system trustees officially decided Thursday.

Trustees had recommended the flat tuition and fee rates to chancellors and a committee approved the proposed flat rates Wednesday.

Rates are unchanged, except for some program increases at UAMS and a few increases and decreases for specific programs of study at other schools.

The flat charges are meant to provide a semblance of relief to students and student families with smaller pocketbooks because of covid-19.

The University of Arkansas System is the first among the state’s six systems or public universities to set tuition and fee rates for the fall, as some boards of trustees have delayed their spring meetings, in part to give administrators more time to project what their financial realities will be in the fall.

However, leadership at other schools, including the Arkansas State University System, have directed chancellors to also keep their tuition and fee rates flat in the fall.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

