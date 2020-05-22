2 men sentenced in drug case

FORT SMITH -- Two men from Southern California were sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith on drug trafficking charges.

Stephen Mark Cox, 57, of Beverly Hills was sentenced on May 14 to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 11 pounds of cocaine, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Scott Samuel Green, 40, of Los Angeles was sentenced on Wednesday to three years and 10 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. U.S. District Judge P. K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearings.

Arkansas State Police Trooper Christopher Short was on duty in Crawford County and working on Interstate 40 on April 17, 2019, according to Cox's and Green's plea agreements. He saw a white SUV driving in the right lane that was following too closely behind a black pickup and made a traffic stop on the SUV, which was being driven by Green with Cox as the passenger.

Green and Cox told Short that they were driving from California to Richmond, Va., to find a fugitive and were going to fly back to California. Short searched the SUV with consent and found more than 37 pounds of cocaine hidden in a duffel bag in the back. It field-tested as cocaine.

Cox rented a car in California and drove to Richmond, Va., on six other occasions between December 2018 and April 8, 2019, the plea agreements state. Green was listed as the additional driver on the rental paperwork on three of those trips.

Cox and Green were indicted in May 2019 and entered guilty pleas in December, according to a news release from Fowlkes.

In addition to the Arkansas State Police, this case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the release states. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Candace Taylor and Aaron Jennen prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.

