Arkansas' education secretary appoints new Pine Bluff superintendent

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:05 p.m. | Updated May 22, 2020 at 3:05 p.m.
Barbara Warren will be superintendent of the state-run Dollarway and Pine Bluff school districts for the 2020-2021 school year, Education Secretary Johnny Key said Friday.

Warren is the state-appointed superintendent of the Dollarway district.

She fills a vacancy that has developed in the Pine Bluff district. Jeremy Owoh, the state-appointed superintendent of the Pine Bluff district, is leaving at the end of next month to become a deputy superintendent in the Little Rock School District.

Key said students and parents in Pine Bluff and Dollarway should not anticipate changes in day-to-day operations at either district. Both districts operate under the jurisdiction of the state. They have no locally elected School Boards.

