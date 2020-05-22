State unemployment rate jumps to 10.2%

FILE — People enter and leave the entrance to the Arkansas Workforce Center, located at 5401 South University Avenue in Little Rock in this April 8, 2020 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Unemployment in Arkansas shot up to 10.2% in April, the highest jobless rate in 35 years, as employment decreased in all 11 major industry sectors, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services announced Friday morning.

Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs dropped 97,800 in April to total 1.17 million. Unemployment was 5% in March, a release by the agency shows.

Leisure and hospitality was hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic, dropping 33,600 jobs, according to the agency.

Despite Arkansas’ sharp rise in unemployment, the state’s rate “is less than the national rate of 14.7%, Susan Price, a manager in the workforce services division, said in the release.