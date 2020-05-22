Charges dropped against ex-ASU player

A criminal charge tied to an October 2019 arrest for former Arkansas State University cornerback Nathan Page has been dismissed, according to Craighead County Circuit Court documents.

Court documents show that a circuit judge signed off on an order of dismissal for a charge against Page of criminal mischief on May 4, and it was electronically filed by the court Monday.

Page was arrested Oct. 30 in Jonesboro by ASU police and originally charged with third-degree domestic battery of a pregnant person. He was immediately suspended from the team, and he missed the rest of the season. ASU Coach Blake Anderson confirmed in February that Page was no longer with the Red Wolves.

Court documents show that Page's charge was changed to misdemeanor criminal mischief on April 23. According to court documents, the alleged victim in the case, Naytia Watkins, later decided she wanted the case to be dismissed. She said that Page "never physically assaulted her, as previously noted in the police report," according to court documents, during what was described as a "scuffle" over Page's cell phone. Watkins sustained "an abrasion on her right cheek, a small laceration on the bottom of her chin, and several marks on her right thigh," during the incident, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On April 29, a motion to dismiss the case was filed by deputy prosecuting attorney Tiarra Tanner, according to court documents.

"I am very pleased an investigation into the facts confirmed what I have said all along: what was alleged did not happen," Page said in a statement through his father, Larry. "I'm very grateful to those who believed in me and stood by me through this. I will never be able to thank them enough. I am looking forward to considering options that might come my way and making the best decision for my future."

Page's father confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday that his son is now in the transfer portal. Page, a Roland native and Joe T. Robinson High School graduate, will have two years of eligibility remaining if he finds a new school.

Prior to his arrest in October, Page was just days removed from what was one of the best games of his ASU career, when he had 2 interceptions, 2 tackles and 1 pass defended during ASU's 38-14 victory over Texas State at Jonesboro. He was named the Sun Belt Conference's defensive player of the week.

In two seasons at ASU, Page had 42 total tackles, 6 passes defended and 2 interceptions.

