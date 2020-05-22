Fort Smith man, 38, arrested in slaying, police say

FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith man has been arrested as part of an ongoing homicide investigation in the city.

Christopher Wayne Duren, 38, was being held without bond Friday at the Sebastian County jail on one count of first-degree murder as well as a parole violation, according to the Sebastian County sheriff’s office. A court date has been set for 9 a.m. June 1.

Fort Smith police responding to the area of North 12th and North G streets at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday regarding a possible deceased subject found a man’s body inside a residence, department spokesman Aric Mitchell said in a news release Friday.

Duren was developed as a suspect, arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and taken to the Sebastian County jail, Mitchell said.

Police are working to notify the victim’s family and have not released his name, according to the release.