Free pop-up, drive-in screening of 'Black Panther' set for UALR parking lot

Chadwick Boseman is T’Challa, the African prince who becomes the title character in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther.

The Little Rock Marathon will host a pop-up, drive-in screening of the movie Black Panther on Friday, May 29, in the parking lot at West 32nd Street and Fair Park Boulevard on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus.

Gates open at 7 p.m. with the movie set to begin at sundown.

Admission is free and parking spots will be first come, first served to the first 75 vehicles. An FM transmitter will convey sound to each car.

Attendees must remain in their vehicles, except to go to the restroom, and must wear a face mask covering their mouth and nose while outside the vehicle.

The screening is in partnership with UALR and Little Rock Parks & Recreation.