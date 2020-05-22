FRIDAY, MAY 22: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has confirmed 5,458 total cases of covid-19, according to data posted Friday morning. State health officials also have reported 110 total deaths and 3,915 people recovered.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson on May 18 announced that bars inside restaurants could resume operations that day. Free-standing bars may reopen May 26.

• Officials plan to test every nursing home resident and worker – up to 50,000 people – in Arkansas for the coronavirus next month, the governor announced May 18.

• The state’s website for people applying for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance shut down for several days following the discovery of a vulnerability that left applicants’ personal data exposed. The site went back online May 20.

• Youth team sports can start practicing and competing June 1, with restrictions. Overnight summer camps can open May 31, and staff members can report to the camps the week prior, Hutchinson said May 21.

SPANISH: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/may/22/viernes-22-de-mayo-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre-/

MARSHALLESE: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/may/22/bolaide-may-22-lalem-men-ko-kwoj-aikuj-jela-kon-co/