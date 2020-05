Growing goodwill

Dennis Ruhnke and his wife, Sharon talk April 24 on the front porch of their home near Troy, Kan. Ruhnke, a retired farmer, shipped one of the couple’s five N-95 masks to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for use by a doctor or a nurse. (AP/Charlie Riedel)

Help poured into New York from many places as the coronavirus has killed thousands, but the most humble of gifts — a single N-95 mask — brought a mist to the eyes of the state’s governor.

A retired farmer in Kansas mailed the mask to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying the couple hoped it could be used by a doctor or nurse.

A degree has been bestowed upon the farmer, despite worries amid the coronavirus outbreak for his wife who has one lung.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas State University President Richard Myers awarded the bachelor’s degree to Dennis Ruhnke of Troy, Kan. Ruhnke was just two credits away from earning his degree in 1971 when he left school after the death of his father so he could help take care of his mother and the family farm.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Kelly said Ruhnke “perfectly encapsulates K-State’s democratic mandate to be of service to people.”

Ruhnke wrote last month in a hand-written letter that also was signed by his wife, Sharon, that the mask was left over from his farming days. He asked it be given to a nurse or doctor.

Cuomo read the entire letter at his April 24 briefing. He described Ruhnke’s action as an example of courage and generosity in dark times.

Ruhnke has said he was surprised at the public attention.

Cuomo read the entire letter at his daily briefing as an example of courage and generosity in dark times.

“I am a retired farmer hunkered down in N.E. Kansas with my wife who has but one lung and occasional problems with her remaining lung,” read the hand-written letter from Dennis Ruhnke, also signed by his wife, Sharon. “We are in our 70s now and frankly I am afraid for her.”

Nevertheless, Ruhnke wrote, the couple had five masks and wished to give one to help New York’s battle against the virus.

“Enclosed find a solitary N-95 mask left over from my farming days. It has never been used” the letter said. “If you could, could you please give this mask to a nurse or a doctor in your city.”

Cuomo’s eyes misted as he brandished the mask at his daily briefing.

“You want to talk about a snapshot of humanity,” Cuomo said. “You have five masks, what do you do? Do you keep all five? Do you hide the five masks, do you keep them for yourself or others? No, you send one mask. You send one mask to New York for a doctor or nurse. How beautiful is that? How selfless is that? How giving is that?”

“It’s that love, that courage, that generosity of spirit that makes this country so beautiful,” Cuomo said. “And it’s that generosity for me makes up for all the ugliness that you see. Take one mask, I’ll keep four.”

“Simply watching the news, and day after day after day the death was rising. And they were pushing the N-95 thing so much. I thought I had some masks somewhere. I went back to the farm, dug around in some masks and lo and behold they were there,” Ruhnke said, adding he looked up the governor’s address online to send the letter.

Ruhnke said he would like to know who ultimately receives the mask.

“I would have felt terrible if I threw it away, but it made me feel pretty good to send it on to somebody who might be able to use it,” he said. “They sounded almost desperate for masks. So I thought, it was just one little gesture. But maybe if you get enough of these little gestures, it will all come out for the better in the end.”

Marina Villeneuve of the Associated Press contributed to this report from Albany, N.Y.

Ruhnke accepts a bachelor’s degree May 5 as Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (right) looks on in Topeka, Kan. (Courtesy Photo/State of Kansas)