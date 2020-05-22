• Mark Hall Jr. was recently sworn in as a member of the New Orleans police force and is wearing the badge that his father, who recently died from covid-19, wore for more than 30 years on the same force, with the department saying that the younger Hall was "undeterred by the tragic loss" and passed his final exam.

• Tate Reeves, the governor of Mississippi, said he's "heartbroken" and "furious" about a suspected arson at a Pentecostal church in Holly Springs whose leaders have filed a lawsuit challenging city restrictions on gatherings during the pandemic.

• Knox Brewer, 6, of Johns Island, S.C., helped crack a nearly decade-old robbery case while "magnet fishing" in a lake, reeling in a waterlogged lockbox that contained debris-covered jewelry and credit cards, which police returned to the owner.

• Eric Hogue, the mayor of Wylie, Texas, quoted two New Testament Scriptures to explain why he thinks it goes against Bible teachings to allow women to lead prayer at public meetings, a statement that council member Jeff Forrester said he was "shocked" to hear.

CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage

• Angela Oh, founder of Insan Healing, a Los Angeles nutritional supplement store, was ordered by a Superior Court judge to stop advertising a $99.95 jar of radish paste as a treatment capable of warding off the coronavirus.

• Santwon Davis, 34, is accused of defrauding his employer by lying about testing positive for the coronavirus, forcing the Atlanta-area company to send several co-workers into quarantine on paid leave and to shut down its plant so it could be sanitized, prosecutors said.

• Mark Lua, 32, a former high school teacher in Pensacola, Fla., convicted of sexually abusing students, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after a judge rejected Lua's request that he be chemically castrated in lieu of prison time so he could stay home to raise his daughter.

• Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick, N.J., accused of beating her wife to death with a wine chiller in their southern New Jersey apartment, was arrested in Houston where she had traveled by bus from New York City, authorities said.

• Christine Archer, a New Zealand woman, applied four times before Australian immigration officials granted her an exemption to pandemic travel restrictions, allowing her to visit and finally be able to hug her dying sister in Bowraville, Australia.

