Police ID man, 22, fatally shot in Little Rock

Little Rock police identified the man shot and killed Thursday on Milkyway Drive as 22-year-old Jeremy Parks.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to 10204 Milkyway Drive after reports of a shooting, but Parks had already been taken to UAMS Medical Center by a private vehicle, according to a news release issued by the department.

Parks died at the hospital of his injuries, authorities said.

Police began interviewing witnesses, who reportedly said Parks had been involved in what officers called a “disturbance” with another male. It escalated, the release states, and the male shot Parks multiple times.

The shooter was described as a black male with a light complexion and a high top haircut wearing faded blue jeans and no shirt, according to the release. Witnesses said he drove away from the shooting in a blue sedan.

Police are reviewing security footage from the area, the release states, and Park’s body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.