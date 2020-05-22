FOOTBALL

Clemson WR faces surgery

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will have shoulder surgery next month to take care of an issue that cropped up during the team's spring workouts in March. Team spokesman Ross Taylor said the 6-4 receiver is doing well, but will have the operation to take care of any lingering issues. Testing on Ross was delayed because of protocols put in place by the school due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ross led the Tigers with 66 catches last season that went for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns. For his career, Ross had 1,000 yards receiving as a freshman, highlighting his season with a 74-yard TD in the national championship win over Alabama. Ross, from Phenix City, Ala., is considered a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2021 should he choose to forego his final year in college.

Former FSU lineman arrested

Former Florida State offensive lineman Jauan Williams, who is planning to transfer, is facing misdemeanor battery charges that he struck his then-girlfriend two years ago, allegations he vehemently denies. Williams, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Tallahassee on two charges that he struck Lauren Noel during fights in the spring of 2018 in which the police were called, court documents show. He was released early Thursday on $500 bail. Noel originally denied being struck in both cases, but the investigation was reopened last year after Noel contacted police saying Williams had sent her video of her having sex with another man, Tallahasse police say in the court documents. They say Noel provided photos of bruises and text messages between her and Williams that support her allegations that he did strike her. Williams angrily told The Associated Press in a phone interview Thursday that he and Noel argued but that he never hit her. He accused Noel of trying to destroy his image as he prepares to transfer to another school for his final college season.

BASEBALL

Cubs, Pirates announce cutbacks

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates are trimming payroll while they await word on the fate of the Major League Baseball season. The Cubs are instituting pay cuts because of the coronavirus crisis, but there will be no furloughs through the end of June. The Pirates announced Thursday they are instituting furloughs for several employees in business operations beginning on June 1. Chicago's cuts were based on compensation, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein and president of business operations Crane Kenney took the highest reductions. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said 80% of associates are taking a pay cut of 20% or less.

Prospect has elbow procedure

Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Brent Honeywell had a decompression procedure on his right ulnar nerve and is set to begin strength and mobility exercises. Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on the 25-year-old right-hander in Los Angeles on Wednesday, working with Dr. Steven Shin to remove scar tissue from the area of the nerve. Honeywell, who hasn't pitched in the minors since September 2017, is scheduled to start exercises on Monday at the Rays' spring training complex in Port Charlotte, Fla. Honeywell was among Tampa Bay's top prospects after going 13-9 with a 3.49 ERA in 26 starts for Class AA Montgomery and Class AAA Durham in 2017.

